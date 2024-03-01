Newsdeck

Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world’s largest snake, discovered

New species of Amazon anaconda, world’s largest snake, discovered
epa02451591 A yellow anaconda (Eunectes notaeus) swims in a water pool in its terrarium at the Luisenpark in Mannheim, Germany, 16 November 2010. This species can grow up to four meters in lenght and swim and dive. The natural home of the yellow anaconda is South America. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
By Reuters
01 Mar 2024
0

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Researchers in the Amazon have discovered the world's largest snake species - an enormous green anaconda - in Ecuador's rainforest that split off from its closest relatives 10 million years ago though they still nearly look identical to this day.

A video shared online shows the scale of these 20-foot-long (6.1-meter-long) reptiles as one of the researchers, Dutch biologist Freek Vonk, swims alongside a giant 200-kilo (441-pound) specimen.

It was thought that there was only one species of green anaconda in the wild, the Eunectes murinus, but the scientific journal Diversity this month revealed that the new “northern green anaconda” belongs to a different, new species, Eunectes akiyama.

“What we were there to do was use the anacondas as an indicator species for what kind of damage is being done by the oil spills that are plaguing the Yasuni in Ecuador, because the oil extraction is absolutely out of control,” researcher Bryan G. Fry said.

Fry – an Australian professor of biology at the University of Queensland who for almost 20 years has been investigating anaconda species found in South America – told Reuters the discovery allows them to show that the two species split from each other almost 10 million years ago.

“But the really amazing part was, despite this genetic difference, and despite their long period of divergence, the two animals are completely identical,” he said.

Although green anaconda snakes are very similar visually, there is a genetic difference of 5.5%, which surprised the scientists.

“Which is an incredible amount of genetic difference, particularly when you put it in the context that we’re only 2% different from chimpanzees,” Fry said.

Anacondas are incredibly useful sources of information for the ecological health of the area and the potential impacts on human health of oil spills in the region, Fry said.

Some of the snakes they studied in parts of Ecuador were heavily polluted by oil spills, and the anacondas and arapaima fish are accumulating a large amount of the petrochemical metals, he added.

“That means that if arapaima fish are accumulating these oil spill metals, that they need to be avoided by pregnant women, just like women avoid salmon and tuna and other parts of the world for fear of methylmercury,” he said.

(Reporting by Anna Portella in Sao Paulo; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Maverick News

‘Not fit for any person to work in’ – unsafe police headquarters in Pretoria shut
Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town - But in who’s Merc?
Sponsored Content

Dricus du Plessis spotted in Cape Town – But in who’s Merc?
Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
Maverick News

Change Ends Now – Roger Jardine’s new political party won’t contest May 29 polls
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump cannot line up full bond in New York fraud case, offers to post $100 million
Newsdeck

Trump cannot line up full bond in New York fraud case, offers to post $100 million
UK helium-filled aircraft company kicks off safety approval process
Newsdeck

UK helium-filled aircraft company kicks off safety approval process
Boeing Gets 90-Day FAA Ultimatum to Fix Its Quality Woes
Newsdeck

Boeing Gets 90-Day FAA Ultimatum to Fix Its Quality Woes
US Supreme Court to decide Trump criminal immunity claim in 2020 election case
Newsdeck

US Supreme Court to decide Trump criminal immunity claim in 2020 election case
Putin's address to Russia's parliament
Newsdeck

Putin's address to Russia's parliament

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.