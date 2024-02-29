Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Apple investors reject call for report into company’s AI use

Apple investors reject call for report into company’s AI use
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks during an Apple special event on 12 September 2023 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
29 Feb 2024
0

Apple Inc shareholders rejected a labour-backed request for an artificial intelligence transparency report, which would have delved into whether the company is using the technology ethically. 

The proposal, submitted by AFL-CIO Equity Index Funds, was voted down at Apple’s annual meeting on Wednesday. Shareholders also rejected measures about equal employment policies, civil liberties, racial and gender pay gaps, and human rights. They approved the board slate and the company’s executive compensation plan.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told shareholders that the company would “break new ground” in artificial intelligence.

The AI proposal urged Apple to disclose the ethical guidelines that it follows in adopting the technology. Artificial intelligence raises “a number of social policy issues,” according to the measure’s supporting statement. That includes whether it may result in biased decisions against employees or violate the privacy of customers. The statement also warned about the threat of layoffs stemming from automation.

Though the measure was decisively defeated, it was a closer vote than the other shareholder proposals. The AFL-CIO investment arm also is pressing other tech and media firms on the issue, including Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

In a twist, the proposal was read by Apple retail store employee Michael Forsythe, who said he and his colleagues were concerned about the company’s expansion into artificial intelligence. Forsythe helped launch a unionisation push at an Apple store in Oklahoma City. 

Apple has been less open than tech peers about its plans for generative AI — the technology behind chatbots like ChatGPT — but it has promised to discuss its plans later this year. That presentation could come as soon as June, when the company holds its annual developers conference. 

Read More: Apple Readies AI Tool to Rival Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot

During the shareholder meeting, CEO Tim Cook promised that Apple would “break new ground” in AI this year. “We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users,” helping make them more productive, he said. He also touted machine-learning features in the new Vision Pro headset, saying the device required “decades of innovation”. 

Behind the scenes, Apple has been racing to weave generative AI into its software. Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, has told his teams to develop as many new AI features as possible for this year’s operating system updates. 

Cook’s pay has been a flashpoint in recent years, when his annual compensation neared $100-million. But in 2023, it dropped 36% to $63.2-million — largely due to smaller stock awards. His salary remains $3-million. Cook’s target stock award for 2024 is $50-million, up from a target of $40-million.

Apple announced last month that two longtime directors wouldn’t be standing for reelection at the meeting because they reached an age threshold of 75: Al Gore, the former US vice president, and James Bell, an ex-Boeing Co. executive. Still, another director, Ronald Sugar, isn’t leaving despite turning 76 later this year. Cook opened the meeting by thanking Gore and Bell.

Apple said that Sugar is remaining “in consideration of the significant recent transitions in board composition and the value of retaining directors who have developed deep insights into the company during their tenure”.

Former Aerospace Corp. CEO Wanda Austin, meanwhile, is joining the board. She has long been a proponent of US space exploration efforts — an area that hasn’t been a major focus for Apple so far.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
South Africa

After the Bell: Why was Treasury so coy about a German report on Eskom’s power fleet?
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
Maverick News

‘They’ve left the poor behind’ — Western Cape farmworkers say they’ve lost faith in ANC
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Maverick News

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Maverick News

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Maverick News

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Spooked tourists say SA visa fiasco has chased them away
South Africa

Spooked tourists say SA visa fiasco has chased them away
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.