The metro with the world’s worst traffic congestion, and more from around the globe

Motorists queue for a bus ride during a heavy traffic in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 February 2024. According to Dutch multinational transport data provider TomTom Traffic, Metro Manila holds the record as the worst traffic congestion among all metropolitan areas worldwide in 2023. To travel 10 kilometers in Metro Manila in 2023, it took an average of 25 minutes and 30 seconds. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A visitor tries on a mobile phone with a flexible screen during the second day of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024 in Barcelona, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, 27 February 2024. MWC Barcelona, the largest event for the connectivity ecosystem, will run from 26 to 29 February. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA
A female visitor manipulates a gun at a weapon booth as part of a trade fair in Sana’a, Yemen, 27 February 2024. Different versions of guns and weapons are on display at two booths as part of a trade fair in Sana’a. The fair runs from 26 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Houthi supporters carry weapons during a protest in support of the Palestinian people, in Sana’a, Yemen, 28 February 2024. Yemen’s Houthis have said they will not stop their shipping attacks in the Red Sea unless Israel ceases military operations in the Gaza Strip and allows free flow of humanitarian aid amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US designation of the Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group’ went into effect on 16 February. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Young people participate in the closing of the Xinacates carnival through the streets of San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, 27 February 2024. To ask for good weather for planting corn and beans, the inhabitants of the municipality of San Nicolas de los Ranchos took to the streets dressed as Xinacates or Jews to dance to the rhythm of band music. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS
A retired member of Lebanese security wears a mask during a protest outside the government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 28 February 2024. Retired members of Lebanese security and public employees are demanding increased pensions as the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the economic crisis in 2019. Over the past two years, retired security members have staged many nationwide protests to call for higher pensions. Veterans and security personnel have clashed, and protesters have occasionally attempted to storm into Parliament and the Banque du Liban headquarters. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
The president of the Democratic Social Party (PSD) Luis Montenegro reacts after being hit with paint at his arrival at the Lisbon Tourism Fair (BTL) during a Democratic Alliance (AD) campaign, as part of the campaign for upcoming legislative elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 28 February 2024. On January 15, the President of the Republic decreed the dissolution of parliament and the calling of early legislative elections on 10 March, following the resignation of Prime Minister Antonio Costa presented on 07 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS
Pope Francis poses with nuns during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 28 February 2024. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton attend the “Problemista” New York Screening at Village East Cinema on February 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by designer Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2024. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 26 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A member of the Armed Forces participates in a military parade to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the National Independence of the Dominican Republic on the Malecon in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 27 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria
Kenyan Air Force band personnel match out after mounting a guard of honor for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (not pictured), to inspect upon his arrival for bilateral talks with Kenyan President William Ruto (not pictured), during his official state visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 February 2024. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Riot policemen try to avoid molotov cocktail bombs hurled by protesters during a rally in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 28 February 2024. Labour Unions of the public and the private sector called for a 24-hour nationwide strike, coinciding with the one-year anniversary since the lethal train crash at Tempi, which claimed 57 lives. The Unions are demanding a resolution of labour and pension issues, substantial pay increases, the formulation of collective labor agreements for salary negotiations as well as action against the high prices of products. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
A firefighting helicopter battles a fire outside of Beaufort, Victoria, Australia, 28 February 2024. About 30,000 Victorians have been told to leave their homes as the state braces for catastrophic bushfire conditions. EPA-EFE/CON CHRONIS
Palestinians check damaged vehicles following an Israeli raid at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, 28 February 2024. At least one Palestinian was wounded during the raid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A participant wears a basketball and blows a referee’s whistle as he competes in the ‘Hat Swim,’ portion of the Annual Winter Swimming Festival at Lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vermont, USA, 23 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). Every year for the past decade, dozens of swimmers have braved the frigid waters of Lake Memphremagog, which straddles the border between Canada and the United States, for the annual winter swim festival. This year, over 150 cold water swimmers gathered near the small town of Newport, Vermont in late February to spend four days swimming a variety of events in 25-meter lanes that were cut out of the frozen lake, about 300 meters from the shore. Many of the participants have been cold swimmers for several years, with a number of them having started after indoor pools and social distancing regulations were enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Others have found mental help and physical relief from cold swimming. Several swim in cold waters nearly everyday of the year. The event at Lake Memphremagog was created 10 years ago by organizer Phil White. After large sections of ice were cut out of the frozen lake for an ice maze, he was asked what to do about the hole left in the ice. He replied: “Well, we could go swimming.” Ten years later, what began as a joke has become an annual tradition that attracts hardy swimmers from around the world to Lake Memphremagog. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Competitors reach for the wall during the 200-meter swim portion of the Annual Winter Swimming Festival at Lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vermont, USA, 23 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). Every year for the past decade, dozens of swimmers have braved the frigid waters of Lake Memphremagog, which straddles the border between Canada and the United States, for the annual winter swim festival. This year, over 150 cold water swimmers gathered near the small town of Newport, Vermont in late February to spend four days swimming a variety of events in 25-meter lanes that were cut out of the frozen lake, about 300 meters from the shore. Many of the participants have been cold swimmers for several years, with a number of them having started after indoor pools and social distancing regulations were enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Others have found mental help and physical relief from cold swimming. Several swim in cold waters nearly everyday of the year. The event at Lake Memphremagog was created 10 years ago by organizer Phil White. After large sections of ice were cut out of the frozen lake for an ice maze, he was asked what to do about the hole left in the ice. He replied: “Well, we could go swimming.” Ten years later, what began as a joke has become an annual tradition that attracts hardy swimmers from around the world to Lake Memphremagog. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Fans of US singer Taylor Swift take photos in an installation in the ‘The Eras Tour Trail’ showing iconic eras of Swift’s musical evolutions at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, 28 February 2024. The US super star will be performing at Singapore’s National Stadium from 02-09 March, the only Southeast Asian stop for her Eras Tour. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
A passenger sleeps on the floor in the Ministro Pistarini International Airport during a day of strike, in Ezeiza, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 February 2024. Thousands of passengers were stranded on the ground in Argentina, unable to board their national and international flights due to the 24-hour strike carried out by aviation unions to demand better wages. The flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas canceled 331 flights on 28 February as a result of the force measure, which it estimated will affect around 24,000 passengers. In addition, 10,000 passengers made voluntary changes to their flights in recent days. EPA-EFE/LUCIANO GONZALEZ
Sotheby’s auction house staff with Francis Bacon’s portrait ‘Study of George Dyer’ during Sotheby’s modern & contemporary art auction preview in London, Britain, 28 February 2024. Sotheby’s unveiled works by Picasso, Monet, Miro and Bacon among others. The painting is expected to fetch some seven million British pounds at auction on 06 March. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Political satire artist Kaya Mar holds his painting depicting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 28 February 2024. Sunak is under pressure from members of the Conservative party after suspending former Conservative party deputy chairman Lee Anderson over ‘anti-islamic’ remarks. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN. DM
