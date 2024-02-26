Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
epa10920998 An Israeli flag is seen at the Embassy of Israel in the US in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/BRANDEN CAMP
By Reuters
26 Feb 2024
0

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. military service member set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by U.S. Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man remains in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved a active duty airman.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” said the man, wearing military fatigues, in a video he broadcasted live over the internet, according to the New York Times.

He then doused himself in a clear liquid and set himself on fire, screaming “Free Palestine,” the Times reported.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Israel’s embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States. The protests started after Oct. 7 when Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, laying much of it to waste, with nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

In December, a protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta.

(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nine ANC supporters killed in KZN bus crash after attending election manifesto launch
Maverick News

Nine ANC supporters killed in KZN bus crash after attending election manifesto launch
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone
South Africa

UNDP moves to scrap support for ‘risky’ R165bn Limpopo heavy industry zone
Guerrilla gardening fills a gap while extreme poverty and hunger stalk SA’s rural areas
Maverick Citizen

Guerrilla gardening fills a gap while extreme poverty and hunger stalk SA’s rural areas
University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes
DM168

University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 17 February - 23 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 17 February – 23 February 2024
British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
Newsdeck

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month
Newsdeck

Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider