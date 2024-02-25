Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Reuters
25 Feb 2024
0

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's comments asserting that Black voters were more drawn to him after his multiple indictments on criminal charges drew sharp rebukes over the weekend from his Republican challenger for the presidential nomination, civil rights activists and others.

Trump on Friday likened his 91 criminal charges in four separate criminal cases to discrimination faced by Black Americans and said that they had come to “embrace” his mug shots. He was speaking to a Black conservative group in South Carolina before the state’s primary election, which he went on to win.

“And then I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against,” Trump said. “They actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

Trump’s legal challenges, including federal charges over his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his handling of classified documents, among other state charges and civil lawsuits, differ greatly from the historic inequities Black Americans have experienced in the criminal justice system.

“It’s disgusting,” former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who has been the target of racist comments from Trump and vowed to keep challenging him for the Republican nomination, told reporters on Saturday.

She reiterated her argument that Trump will again lose the 2024 general election against U.S. President Joe Biden if he secures the party’s nomination. “This is a huge warning sign,” she said.

Biden earlier won the Democratic primary contest in the southern state, where Black voters are a critically important constituency and more reflective of the more diverse general electorate who will go to the polls in the Nov. 5 presidential election, a likely rematch between Biden and Trump.

About 60% of those taking part in Saturday’s Republican contest were white voters who consider themselves evangelical or born-again Christians, exit polling showed.

“Trump claiming that Black Americans will support him because of his criminal charges is insulting. It’s moronic. And it’s just plain racist,” Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who is Black, said on Saturday. “He thinks Black voters are so uninformed that we won’t see through his shameless pandering.”

The NAACP and National Action Network both blasted Trump’s comments to the Black Conservative Federation, saying he wrongly tied his alleged crimes to the debate over systemic racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

Trump, who has called the cases against him a political witchhunt and election interference, has denied any wrongdoing. “I’m being indicted for you, the Black population,” he told the conference on Friday.

The NAACP responded in a Saturday post on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “This wouldn’t be the first time Trump equated Blackness with criminality. Let’s be clear: We have nothing in common.”

Republican U.S. Representative Bryon Donald, who is Black, on Sunday defended Trump’s comments, telling NBC News that Black Americans see Trump’s many legal entanglements as “‘if the government’s going after him with foolishness, he can’t be that bad.'”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities
Maverick News

ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities
University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes
DM168

University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes
Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
South Africa

Judge rules for embattled Pick n Pay after franchisee says group crippled its business
Johannesburg residents in crime hotspots left hanging amid withdrawal of emergency medical, e-hailing services
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents in crime hotspots left hanging amid withdrawal of emergency medical, e-hailing services
Chaos, blood and a high-speed chase as injured gangsters force their way into EC hospital
Maverick News

Chaos, blood and a high-speed chase as injured gangsters force their way into EC hospital

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 17 February - 23 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 17 February – 23 February 2024
British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic state loses appeal over citizenship removal
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
Newsdeck

US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
Stock Rally Wanes After S&P 500 Touches 5,100 Mark: Markets Wrap
Newsdeck

Stock Rally Wanes After S&P 500 Touches 5,100 Mark: Markets Wrap

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider