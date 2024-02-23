Newsdeck

Sudan conflict

Sudan’s warring sides commit abuses, including strikes on fleeing civilians, UN report says

Sudan’s warring sides commit abuses, including strikes on fleeing civilians, UN report says
Sudanese refugees and South Sudanese returnees travel atop a truck transporting them from the border towards the Upper Nile State town of Renk, South Sudan, 12 May 2023. Fleeing the armed conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia which started last 15 April, some 40 000 people have arrived into South Sudan according to the UNHCR. Most of the refugees are part of the some 800 000 South Sudanese who had fled the war in South Sudan in the first place and they are returning to a country which is barely out of conflict itself with tensions still remaining in many areas and more than 2 million internally displaced people. The scarcity of food and water and the military escalation had made the stay of most civilians impossible in Sudan. Upon arriving at Joda border crossing the refugees head to a transit area set up by the UNHCR in the small town of Renk, where various UN agencies assist them with registration, food, health check and logistics to either leave Renk which is not equipped to house a large refugee population. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN
By Reuters
23 Feb 2024
0

GENEVA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Both sides in Sudan's civil war have committed abuses that may amount to war crimes including indiscriminate attacks on civilian sites like hospitals, markets and even camps for the displaced, the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.

Efforts have so far failed to end the 10-month-old conflict that pits Sudan’s regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Thousands of people have been killed and over six million forced to flee their homes, making it the country with the largest displaced population in the world.

“Some of these violations would amount to war crimes,” Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement accompanying the report. “The guns must be silenced, and civilians must be protected.”

The U.S. has already formally determined that the warring parties have committed war crimes and said the RSF and allied militias were involved in ethnic cleansing in West Darfur. Both sides have said they would investigate reports of killings and abuses and prosecute any fighters found to be involved.

The United Nations report covers the April-December period and is based on interviews with over 300 victims and witnesses as well as footage and satellite imagery.

It says that sometimes those fleeing for their lives or displaced by the violence became victims of explosive weapons attacks.

In one incident, dozens of displaced people were killed when their camp in Zalingei, Darfur was shelled by RSF between Sept. 14-17, the report said. Some 26 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed on Aug. 22 by shells reportedly fired by the Sudanese Armed Forces while sheltering under a bridge.

The report also says the RSF had adopted a military strategy of using human shields, citing testimonies of victims involved.

It describes incidents in the capital Khartoum where dozens of individuals were arrested and placed outside near RSF military posts to deter air strikes from Sudanese fighter jets.

U.N. investigators have so far documented cases of sexual violence affecting 118 people, including one women who was detained and repeatedly gang-raped for weeks. Many of the rapes were committed by RSF members, it said.

Reuters has also documented cases of gang rape in ethnically targeted attacks by RSF forces and allied Arab militia.

The war erupted last April over disputes about the powers of the army and the RSF under an internationally-backed plan for a political transition towards civilian rule and free elections.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; additional reporting by Aidan Lewis in Cairo; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA may have bitten off more than it can chew in cadre deployment saga
Maverick News

DA may have bitten off more than it can chew in cadre deployment saga
After the Bell: It’s not just cadre deployment; it’s the cadres you deploy
South Africa

After the Bell: It’s not just cadre deployment; it’s the cadres you deploy
Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
Maverick News

Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted
To Russia with Love and Hopeless Devotion, from Fikile Mbalula and the ANC
Maverick News

To Russia with Love and Hopeless Devotion, from Fikile Mbalula and the ANC
Fact-check — Is Jacob Zuma's MK now the biggest party in South Africa?
Maverick News

Fact-check — Is Jacob Zuma's MK now the biggest party in South Africa?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
Newsdeck

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say
US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
Newsdeck

US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft
US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Newsdeck

US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Newsdeck

Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza
Newsdeck

UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider