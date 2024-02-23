Loan shark victims walk 23 days to protest, and more from around the world

A woman drinks as Nepalese loan shark victims protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 February 2024. Thousands of Nepalese loan shark victims from all over the country have arrived in Kathmandu after walking for 23 days to demonstrate, demanding the passing of a law to address the problems they have faced in their respective villages. Victims claim that loan sharks have been duping them out of millions of rupees through compound interest calculated within an unfair system. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
People look at a dead pig placed on a wagon during the ‘La Phu festival’, or the Pig procession festival in La Phu Village, Hanoi, Vietnam, 22 February 2024. According to the traditions, on the 13th day of the first lunar month, La Phu villagers decorate dead pigs and carry them around the village to the temple. After the festival, people will share the pork with the families in the village for good luck. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Canadian musician Merrill Beth Nisker, aka Peaches, poses with a sticker reading ‘FCK AFD’ in reference to the far-right Alternative for Germany (Afd) party as she attends the ‘Spaceman’ red carpet during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 21 February 2024. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
A beekeeper holding a smoker attends a rally of beekeepers in front of the Greek Parliament building in Athens, Greece, 22 February 2024. Beekeepers rally in Athens calling the Greek government to take steps to prevent imported honey from being sold as Greek and for assistance in tackling higher production costs. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
People walk on the street in Shanghai, China, 22 February 2024 (Issued 23 February 2024). China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported that new home prices in China decreased by 0.7 percent year-on-year in January 2024, which is a steeper decline than the 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. It marks the seventh consecutive month of decline and the sharpest drop since March 2023. Despite Beijing’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the prolonged property downturn and fragile economic recovery, the decline continues. The rate of decline in prices was more pronounced in Shenzhen (-4.1 percent compared to -3.6 percent in December) and Guangzhou (-3.6 percent compared to -3.0 percent), while it moderated in Beijing (1.3 percent compared to 1.7 percent), Chongqing (2.0 percent compared to 2.0 percent), Shanghai (4.2 percent compared to 4.5 percent), and Tianjin (2.1 percent compared to 2.3 percent). Additionally, new home prices fell by 0.3 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent decrease in December, which was the deepest fall since February 2015. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Smoke rises from a fire of a 14-story residential building in Valencia, eastern Spain, 22 February 2024. At least seven people were injured during the ongoing fire, and two people trapped on a balcony were rescued by firefighters. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
Smoke rises from a forest fire in the Agua Volcano near Antigua, Guatemala, 22 February 2024. El Agua is an inactive volcano with an altitude of 3,760 meters above sea level and is located a few kilometers from the colonial city of Antigua Guatemala, one of the main tourist sites in the Central American country. EPA-EFE/David Toro
People burn a picture of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, an Indian religious leader and the founder of the Ahmadiyya movement, as they gather to protest against a recent judgment passed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 February 2024. Supporters of Pakistani Islamist parties rallied against the Chief Justice’s remarks, alleging blasphemy. The protest, led by groups including Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, denounced Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s comments in a case involving an Ahmadi community member. The court’s decision to grant bail to the accused, who faced blasphemy charges for distributing Islamic literature, sparked outrage. Police warned protesters to remain peaceful as demonstrations erupted in cities like Karachi and Peshawar. The Supreme Court refuted allegations, calling the campaign against Chief Justice Isa ‘absolutely wrong,’ amid claims linking the controversy to political motives, including grievances against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Palestinians inspect destroyed houses following an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Farouq Mosque in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 22 February 2024. More than 29,300 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Buddhist monks gather to pay homage to the revered relics of Lord Buddha and two of his disciples from India during a ceremony to enshrine at Sanam Luang royal ground in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 February 2024. The sacred relics of the Lord Buddha and his two principal venerable disciples Sariputra and Moggallana arrive from India to be enshrined for Buddhist devotees to worship in an eleven-day exposition in four cities across Thailand to celebrate Thai King’s 72nd birthday in July and mark the Buddhist holy day of Makha Bucha which this year fell on 24 February. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Afghans offer evening prayers at a park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 February 2024 (issued 22 February 2024). UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for improved coordination to address the impasse in relations between the international community and the Taliban during a UN-led conference in Doha. Guterres proposed the creation of a UN envoy to work effectively with the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for inclusivity, particularly for women and girls, and the fight against terrorism. Despite the Taliban’s absence from the conference and their opposition to a special envoy, Guterres expressed hope for continued productive meetings to pave the way for the Taliban’s participation in the future. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
General view of the the masterpieces of Italian Renaissance in comparison with the masterpieces of Pre-Raphaelites artist part of the exhibition “The Pre-Raphaelites, A New Renaissence” during the preview at Forlì – Museo San Domenico on February 23, 2024 in Forli, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)
Wrestler Lizzy Evo (front) reacts during her match against Scott Oberman (back) during the ‘Atomic 6 – Atomic Fighter’ wrestling show at the Azvex Brewery in Liverpool, Britain, 21 February 2024 (issued 22 February 2024). Atomic Pro Wrestling was started in 2023 by wrestling enthusiasts and former training mates Matt Davies, Declan McCarthy (stage name Declan Sands) and Chris Welsh as a way to showcase emerging male and female wrestling talent from England’s North and North West regions, which they felt were being overlooked and under-represented. In contrast to the highly polished world of televised WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), Atomic takes a DIY approach, holding shows at a local brewery large enough to make way for the ring, and where customers can enjoy craft beer as they watch the wrestling matches from up close. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Spain’s Jaime Pradilla in action during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers basketball game between Spain and Latvia, in Zaragoza, Spain, 22 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada
Candles set up on the ground forming a sea of lights for children in Ukraine at the Saint Stephens square in Vienna, Austria, 22 February 2024. The event is to express support for the Ukrainian children amid Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
An Ivorian woman prepares fish to be smoked at a fish market in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 22 February 2024. The market in the area know as ‘Zimbabwe Quarter’ is popular among locals for fresh purchases, fish forming part of the staple diet for Ivorians. Most of the fish is smoked using small fires in the traditional method. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
A destroyed car sits on a street following strikes by the Israeli army in Jenin, West Bank, 23 February 2024. Two Palestinians were killed and 14 wounded during an overnight Israeil airstrike in Jenin’s refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry. More than 29,400 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH. DM
