Newsdeck

King Charles III

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June
Production of the new King Charles III £10 note. Image: © Bank of England / Flickr
By Reuters
21 Feb 2024
1

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles will enter circulation in Britain from June 5, the Bank of England said on Wednesday, more than a year after unveiling their design.

The king’s portrait will appear on five, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer banknotes and will be circulated alongside existing notes that feature the late Queen Elizabeth.

New banknotes featuring Charles will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall surge in demand for notes, the BoE said.

The bank said that approach was in line with guidance from the Royal Household and aimed at minimising the environmental and financial impact of the change.

That means the new notes featuring the 75-year-old monarch, who is known for his environmental campaigning, will enter circulation “very gradually”, the BoE added.

Charles, who became king after Elizabeth’s 70-year-reign ended in 2022, will become the second monarch to feature on the BoE’s banknotes.

Britain’s Royal Mint began issuing the first coins featuring his profile into general circulation in late 2022.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Skerminkel the Third says:
    21 February 2024 at 13:56

    What are these “banknotes” you write about?
    Mind you, what is this “king” thing you write about?
    Sounds like something I should ask my grandmother about.

Top Reads This Hour

Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Maverick News

Save the date – President Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA’s election day
Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
South Africa

Is it cheers to saying cheers? Why science says no to drinking alcohol
Swimming SA dashes water polo players’ Paris Olympics dreams despite teams qualifying
Maverick News

Swimming SA dashes water polo players’ Paris Olympics dreams despite teams qualifying
Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Newsdeck

Putin gives North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limo as a gift
Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Newsdeck

Houthi Strikes Force Crew to Abandon Ship for First Time
Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says
Newsdeck

Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says
Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
Newsdeck

Trump says Navalny was 'brave,' but should not have returned to Russia
US proposes UN Security Council oppose Rafah assault, back temporary Gaza ceasefire
Newsdeck

US proposes UN Security Council oppose Rafah assault, back temporary Gaza ceasefire

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider