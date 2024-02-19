Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Singapore to require departing flights to use sustainable fuel from 2026

Singapore to require departing flights to use sustainable fuel from 2026
Singapore Airlines Ltd. and SilkAir Singapore Pte aircraft stand on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
19 Feb 2024
0

Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, its transport minister said on Monday, as the city-state joins the global aviation industry's efforts to switch to greener fuel.

Under the plan, announced by Chee Hong Tat at the Changi Aviation Summit on the eve of the Singapore Airshow, the country aims for a 1% SAF target from 2026 and plans to raise it to 3-5% by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of SAF.

“The use of SAF is a critical pathway for the decarbonisation of aviation and is expected to contribute around 65% of the carbon emission reduction needed to achieve net zero by 2050,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), which developed the plan in consultation with industry and other stakeholders, said in a statement.

SAF can be made either through a synthetic processes or from biological materials, like used cooking oil or wood chips. SAF currently accounts for 0.2% of the jet fuel market.

The aviation industry says this will rise to 65% by 2050 as part of a plan to reach “net zero” emissions by then, though that will require an estimated $1.45 trillion to $3.2 trillion of capital spending.

SAF producers complain that they lack certainty about whether fuel they produce will be bought, while airlines say there is not enough supply at the right price. SAF currently costs up to five times more than traditional jet fuel.

CAAS plans to introduce a SAF levy for the purchase of SAF to provide cost certainty to airlines and travellers, it said. The levy will be set at a fixed quantum, based on the SAF target and projected SAF price at that point in time.

It will vary based on factors such as distance travelled and class of travel. For example, the levy to support a 1% SAF uplift in 2026 could increase ticket price for an economy class passenger on a direct flight from Singapore to Bangkok, Tokyo and London by an estimated amount of around S$3 ($2.23), S$6 and S$16 respectively.

Passengers in premium classes will pay higher levies, Singapore’s aviation regulator added.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
‘To Tintswalo, to Fatima, to Johan and to Keshav, help is on the way’ – DA’s Steenhuisen
Maverick News

‘To Tintswalo, to Fatima, to Johan and to Keshav, help is on the way’ – DA’s Steenhuisen
The ANC’s five deadly sins – and what the future holds for SA beyond the 2024 elections
Africa

The ANC’s five deadly sins – and what the future holds for SA beyond the 2024 elections
Stagnating economy, ballooning wage bill and struggling tax base – Godongwana’s Herculean task
South Africa

Stagnating economy, ballooning wage bill and struggling tax base – Godongwana’s Herculean task
Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA
Maverick News

Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
South Africa Risks Showdown With Rwanda Over Congo Mission
Newsdeck

South Africa Risks Showdown With Rwanda Over Congo Mission
Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview Was a TV Turn-Off for Russians
Newsdeck

Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview Was a TV Turn-Off for Russians
Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount
Newsdeck

Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount
Israel to Launch Rafah Offensive Unless Hostages Home by Ramadan
Newsdeck

Israel to Launch Rafah Offensive Unless Hostages Home by Ramadan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider