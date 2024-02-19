Newsdeck

Newsdeck

EU launches naval mission to protect Red Sea shipping

EU launches naval mission to protect Red Sea shipping
epa07310869 (FILE) - German Navy (Bundesmarine) frigate Augsburg (F213) docked in Wilhelmshaven, northern Germany, 03 September 2018 (reissued 23 January 2019). Media reports quoting military sources state on 23 January 2019, that Germany will not be sending any more ships in the Mediterranean Sea suspending its participation in the EU mission Sophia (EU NAVFOR Med), which is aimed at combatting criminal networks and people smuggling in the Mediterranean Sea. German Navy frigate Augsburg, currently stationed off the coast of Libya, will not be replaced upcoming February after concluding a five-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, media added. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN
By Reuters
19 Feb 2024
0

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Union launched on Monday a naval mission to the Red Sea "to restore and safeguard freedom of navigation" there.

The “defensive maritime security operation”, dubbed Eunavfor Aspides, comes after Iranian-aligned Houthi militants started attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war with Israel.

“The European Union is responding swiftly to the necessity to restore maritime security and freedom of navigation in a highly strategic maritime corridor”, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“Within its defensive mandate, the operation will provide maritime situational awareness, accompany vessels, and protect them against possible multi-domain attacks at sea,” the statement added.

The statement did not specify how many vessels would be involved and a EU spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But EU diplomats previously told Reuters it would initially involve three vessels under EU command as part of the EU’s so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Germany already sent an air defence frigate earlier this month to join the mission, and two diplomats have told Reuters that France and Italy would also contribute.

The EU said the mission would be active along the main sea lines of communication in the Baab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as international waters in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Gulf.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Andrew GrayEditing by Mark Potter)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Maverick News

DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
We’re not chasing away ‘swallows’, ministers insist after leaked Home Affairs memo
South Africa

We’re not chasing away ‘swallows’, ministers insist after leaked Home Affairs memo
‘You had a choice, but you became a killer’ – Parents want prison for driver who killed son
DM168

‘You had a choice, but you became a killer’ – Parents want prison for driver who killed son
ANC demands Zuma's MK party take the spear in ‘unlawful’ registration spat before Electoral Court
Maverick News

ANC demands Zuma's MK party take the spear in ‘unlawful’ registration spat before Electoral Court

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Israel to Launch Rafah Offensive Unless Hostages Home by Ramadan
Newsdeck

Israel to Launch Rafah Offensive Unless Hostages Home by Ramadan
Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount
Newsdeck

Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount
I have a picture for you! 10 February - 17 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 10 February – 17 February 2024
Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction meeting, pledges new tax treaty
Newsdeck

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction meeting, pledges new tax treaty

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider