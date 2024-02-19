Donald Trump launches signature sneakers, and more from around the world

Donna Bernhard (C) of Adamstown, Pennsylvania, reacts after being invited on stage by Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sneaker Con was founded in 2009 and is one of the oldest events celebrating sneakers, streetwear and urban culture. Trump addressed the event one day after a judge ordered the former president to pay $354 million in his New York civil fraud trial. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump holds a pair of his new line of signature shoes after taking the stage at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sneaker Con was founded in 2009 and is one of the oldest events celebrating sneakers, streetwear and urban culture. Trump addressed the event one day after a judge ordered the former president to pay $354 million in his New York civil fraud trial. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
People participates in a street parade called ‘Cumbia Calavera’, made up of immigrants and non-immigrants who venerate the life and also the death of their loved ones in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
People in costumes take part in the Carnival parade that puts an end to the Carnival festivities in Cordoba, South Spain, 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Salas
Fourth Plinth shortlisted artist Tschabalala Self artwork titled, ‘Lady in Blue’ on display at the National Gallery in London, Britain, 19 February 2024. Seven artists shortlisted for the next Fourth Plinth commissions in 2026 and 2028 have been announced. Maquettes of their proposed artworks are on display at the National Gallery until 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Participants dance during the Chinese New Year celebration in Paris, France, 18 February 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, started on 10 February 2024 marking the start of the Year of the Dragon. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A reveler throws confetti at the crowd during the 129th edition of the ‘Brandons de Payerne’ carnival parade in Payerne, Switzerland, 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante fights his first bull of the afternoon, ‘Independiente’ weighing 542 kg, during the fourth bullfight of the reopening of the Plaza de Toros Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán
Gold winner Taha Akgul of Turkey (blue) in action against silver winner Geno Petriashvili of Georgia (red) in the Free Style wrestling 125Kg category final of the European Wrestling Championships held in Bucharest, Romania, 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Liana Gyurjyan of Armenia in action during the women’s 81kg category at the 2024 EWF European Weightlifting Championships, in Sofia, Bulgaria, 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
A model presents a creation from the Autumn/Winter collection by Peter Sposito at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid in Madrid, Spain, 18 February 2024. The event runs from 15 to 19 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Daniel Gonzalez
A model wears a creation by Visori at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid in Madrid, Spain, 18 February 2024. The event runs from 15 to 19 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Daniel Gonzalez
Guests attend the Saul Nash show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at the BFC NEWGEN Show Space on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/BFC/Getty Images)
An activist raises her red-painted hands during a protest to demand the opening of Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, outside of the Egyptian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 February 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A relative of Palestinian security officer Anas Dweikat, 26, reacts during his funeral in the West Bank village of Rujeib, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 19 February 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anas Dweikat was shot dead by Israeli forces on 18 February at Beit Furik checkpoint near Nablus. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian neighbors watch people search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike on Deir Al Balah town, southern Gaza Strip, 18 February 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 40 members from the same family lived in the house. More than 28,900 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Activists march to denounce, what they say is, the silence of the international community about the ongoing fighting in North Kivu Province, on the border with Rwanda, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo,19 February 2024. Fighting has increased in recent days around the town of Sake, 20 kilometres from Goma, between M23 rebels, which Kinshasa says are supported by Rwanda, the Congolese regular army and their supporters, the patriotic group of Wazalendo. EPA-EFE/MOISE KASEREKA
Motorists in a flooded street during a heavy downpour in Peshawar, Pakistan, 19 February 2024. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, at least four people have died and nine have been injured, with numerous buildings damaged as a result of ongoing rains across the province, with more rain expected in the region. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
The Mammoth sculpture is pictured at the entrance to the city in Salekhard, Yamalo-Nenets region, Russia, 19 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
People take part at the folkoric great fire event where they burn their old Christ three and and a Snowman in Bouge district, Namur, Belgium, 18 February 2024. One of the customs of rural folklore in the Wallonia region is the Great Fire. In the countryside, people lit the Great Fire, on the 1st Sunday of Lent, it is the herald of the end of winter, the advent of spring. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Pakistani religious students of the Jamia Binoria Aalamia Islamic educational institute take the seminary final exam, in Karachi, Pakistan, 19 February 2024. Students of the Jamia Binoria Aalamia seminary attended the Wafaq-ul Madaris ul Arabia Pakistan (Federal Arabic Islamic Schools Board) examinations. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, (C) and the President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani (L), attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 18 February 2024. The summit, themed ‘Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century’, runs through 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MINASSE WONDU HAILU
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, speaks with Belgium’s Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib (L) on the day of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2024. EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN
Supporter Joan Schuermeyer, 82, gives out stickers before Republican US presidential candidate Nikki Haley participates in a campaign bus tour event at the Sun City Carolina Lakes retirement community in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA, 18 February 2024. Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is running against former US President Donald Trump in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary 24 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.