Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview Was a TV Turn-Off for Russians

Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview Was a TV Turn-Off for Russians
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 6 February 2024. Putin has praised Joe Biden as a more reliable alternative for Russia than Donald Trump, making his first public comments on the American presidential election. (Photo: EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN)
By Bloomberg
16 Feb 2024
0

Vladimir Putin’s interview to Tucker Carlson was a ratings flop with viewers of Russian television, failing to crack even the top 10 most-watched programs. 

President Putin’s two-hour interview to the conservative commentator and former Fox News host earned the 20th spot in the list of the most popular programs in the week from February 24, Russian TV expert Arina Borodina wrote on her Telegram channel, citing Mediascope viewership data.

That was due to being broadcast in a morning slot that usually gets low audiences, Borodina wrote, pointing out that Russia’s most popular Channel One TV aired the interview twice in a row from 7 a.m. Carlson himself released the recording on his website and on the X social media platform during US prime time, which was 2 a.m. in Moscow.

Putin Takes Hard Line on Ukraine in Tucker Carlson Interview

While Russian state-controlled broadcasters enthusiastically promoted the Carlson interview and video clips of his visit to Moscow, Putin himself expressed disappointment in his first encounter with western media since his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

He complained to a Russian journalist this week that while Carlson had listened patiently to his answers, including a long monologue on his historical view of the conflict that went back to the 9th century, he hadn’t asked tough questions that would have allowed Putin to give equally “sharp” replies.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
South Africa

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
South Africa

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
Embargo against invasive Israeli spyware essential after International Court of Justice ruling
Op-eds

Embargo against invasive Israeli spyware essential after International Court of Justice ruling
Spraying of controversial herbicide on Vaal River water lettuce begins – critics urge caution
South Africa

Spraying of controversial herbicide on Vaal River water lettuce begins – critics urge caution

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
Newsdeck

Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
Newsdeck

US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel in reprisal for deadly day
Newsdeck

Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel in reprisal for deadly day

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options