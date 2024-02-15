Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South African military: 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded on Congo mission

South African military: 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded on Congo mission
A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military helicopter is seen during a training exercise outside the 35 Squadron airforce base in Belhar, Cape Town. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp)
By Reuters
15 Feb 2024
0

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The South African military said on Thursday two of its soldiers were killed and three wounded by a mortar bomb that landed inside a military base in Democratic Republic of Congo, where its troops are helping to fight armed groups.

South Africa said earlier this week that it would send 2,900 troops as part of its contribution to a force deployed by southern African regional bloc SADC to help Congo address deteriorating security in its restive eastern region.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said in a statement posted on X that the mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingent’s military bases on Wednesday.

“As a result of this indirect fire, the SANDF suffered two fatalities and three members sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention,” the statement said.

An investigation into the incident will be conducted, the SANDF added.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Ros Russell)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s MK party snatches votes from ANC, IFP in fierce Zululand contest as it gives big parties another huge fright
Maverick News

Zuma’s MK party snatches votes from ANC, IFP in fierce Zululand contest as it gives big parties another huge fright
Behind the Baobab Curtain: Putin’s adventures are reshaping Africa
Africa

Behind the Baobab Curtain: Putin’s adventures are reshaping Africa
SA Medical Association will be ‘looking for a pen’ to contest NHI Bill if Ramaphosa signs into law
Maverick News

SA Medical Association will be ‘looking for a pen’ to contest NHI Bill if Ramaphosa signs into law
Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick Citizen

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea
Russia puts Estonia prime minister on wanted list for destroying Soviet monuments
Newsdeck

Russia puts Estonia prime minister on wanted list for destroying Soviet monuments
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
Newsdeck

Jeffrey Epstein victims sue FBI, allege cover-up
US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says
Newsdeck

US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options