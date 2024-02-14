Sport

CRICKET

In a match of firsts, Proteas women look to conquer Australia in sole Test match

In a match of firsts, Proteas women look to conquer Australia in sole Test match
Laura Wolvaardt, captain of the Proteas women. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
14 Feb 2024
0

Inexperienced South Africa will play their inaugural Test against Australia on Thursday.

The Proteas women will face off in only their second Test match in the past decade when they take on Australia starting on Thursday — the first time the two teams will meet in the format.

It’s a match of firsts, as there are six potential debutants in the format for South Africa when things get going in Perth, where the temperatures are expected to exceed 40℃ on the opening day.

Eliz-Mari Marx, Ayanda Hlubi, Meike de Ridder, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas and Tazmin Brits are all in line to potentially receive their first Test cap.

The Proteas women last played in a Test match in 2022 against England, which they drew in Taunton, thanks largely to an inspired 150 in the first innings by premier all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to go with her undefeated 43 in the second innings.

proteas women australia test

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa celebrates with Laura Wolvaardt after taking the wicket of Beth Mooney of Australia in game two of their Women’s One Day International series at North Sydney Oval on 7 February 2024. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)

It will also be skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s first red-ball fixture as captain, having taken over the reins at the end of last year.

“That’s probably the hardest part, is having a crash course in the last few days,” Wolvaardt said of her inexperience in the longer format.

“Captaincy-wise as well, just the fields and not having much domestic experience with [the] red ball either makes it quite challenging.

“We had a Test match camp before this tour just to touch on the basics … hopefully the more we play the better we’ll get at it.”

Tight-lipped

Wolvaardt gave very little away with regard to what the playing XI could look like tomorrow.

“All of our players are very excited just to possibly be named in the XI. It’s such a rare occasion for us to get to play a Test match and everyone has been so keen to put their hands up and get that opportunity,” the captain said.

The team shouldn’t look too different from the one that has been playing the white-ball series, with Brits and Wolvaardt likely to open.

Anneke Bosch looks set to reprise her role at No 3 with former skipper Suné Luus and Kapp occupying the other middle-order positions.

proteas women kapp

Marizanne Kapp bowls during game three of the women’s One Day International series between Australia and South Africa at North Sydney Oval on 10 February 2024. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon are expected to fulfil the all-rounder roles alongside Kapp, with Sinalo Jafta keeping wicket.

The bowling front is where there are more options. The pair of youngsters, Hlubi and Marx, will likely compete for one position.

Masabata Klaas of the Proteas celebrates dismissing Ellyse Perry of Australia during game three of the women’s One Day International series between Australia and South Africa at North Sydney Oval on 10 February 2024. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Klaas is a shoo-in after her outstanding performances on tour so far. Nonkululeko Mlaba has not found her world-beating form in Australia so far with her left-arm orthodox spin, but is likely to play as the first-choice spinner.

Interestingly, fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka has “chosen not to participate in red-ball cricket”, according to Cricket South Africa.

Finding form

On a personal note, Wolvaardt has found the going tough in Australia registering scores of four, nought and three in the One Day International series.

proteas women australia test

Kim Garth of Australia celebrates dismissing Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa during game three of the women’s One Day International series between at North Sydney Oval on 10 February 2024. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Australia won both the T20I and ODI series 2-1.

“I think the conditions (in Australia) have been pretty challenging. It has been swinging around quite a bit in the ODI series, and it might do a bit more here,” she said.

“But at least I have more time to leave the ball and get in good positions, so hopefully I can just spend a bit of time out there. And it just takes one or two shots and I’ll be back.”

Aussie captain Alyssa Healy, sharing local knowledge of conditions, has said that the pitch in Perth will be ideal for batting, which bodes well for Wolvaardt.

“It seems like from all reports, it’s going to be a traditional Waca [Western Australia Cricket Association] wicket, where it could be a little bit tricky early on, but flatten out by the end of it and be a beautiful batting wicket,” Healy said.

“Whatever we do first tomorrow, we’re going to have to work hard, make sure we’re on point, but hopefully, find ourselves on top of the battle.” DM

The first ball will be bowled at 5am on Thursday, SA time.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

A country divided - electioneering ratchets up in the House
South Africa

A country divided – electioneering ratchets up in the House
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

Proteas shoot down New Zealand batters in the Dane-ger zone on day two
Maverick News

Proteas shoot down New Zealand batters in the Dane-ger zone on day two
Proteas stare down the barrel in bid to retain unbeaten series record in NZ
South Africa

Proteas stare down the barrel in bid to retain unbeaten series record in NZ
Crowds brave early hours to give Bafana Bafana a hero's welcome after Afcon performance
Maverick Life

Crowds brave early hours to give Bafana Bafana a hero's welcome after Afcon performance
De Swardt and Von Berg frustrate New Zealand with unbeaten 70-run stand
Maverick News

De Swardt and Von Berg frustrate New Zealand with unbeaten 70-run stand
Klaasen and Baartman exemplify the future potential of SA20 cricket
Maverick News

Klaasen and Baartman exemplify the future potential of SA20 cricket

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options