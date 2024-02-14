In a match of firsts, Proteas women look to conquer Australia in sole Test match

The Proteas women will face off in only their second Test match in the past decade when they take on Australia starting on Thursday — the first time the two teams will meet in the format.

It’s a match of firsts, as there are six potential debutants in the format for South Africa when things get going in Perth, where the temperatures are expected to exceed 40℃ on the opening day.

Eliz-Mari Marx, Ayanda Hlubi, Meike de Ridder, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas and Tazmin Brits are all in line to potentially receive their first Test cap.

The Proteas women last played in a Test match in 2022 against England, which they drew in Taunton, thanks largely to an inspired 150 in the first innings by premier all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to go with her undefeated 43 in the second innings.

It will also be skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s first red-ball fixture as captain, having taken over the reins at the end of last year.

“That’s probably the hardest part, is having a crash course in the last few days,” Wolvaardt said of her inexperience in the longer format.

“Captaincy-wise as well, just the fields and not having much domestic experience with [the] red ball either makes it quite challenging.

“We had a Test match camp before this tour just to touch on the basics … hopefully the more we play the better we’ll get at it.”

Tight-lipped

Wolvaardt gave very little away with regard to what the playing XI could look like tomorrow.

“All of our players are very excited just to possibly be named in the XI. It’s such a rare occasion for us to get to play a Test match and everyone has been so keen to put their hands up and get that opportunity,” the captain said.

The team shouldn’t look too different from the one that has been playing the white-ball series, with Brits and Wolvaardt likely to open.

Anneke Bosch looks set to reprise her role at No 3 with former skipper Suné Luus and Kapp occupying the other middle-order positions.

Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon are expected to fulfil the all-rounder roles alongside Kapp, with Sinalo Jafta keeping wicket.

The bowling front is where there are more options. The pair of youngsters, Hlubi and Marx, will likely compete for one position.

Klaas is a shoo-in after her outstanding performances on tour so far. Nonkululeko Mlaba has not found her world-beating form in Australia so far with her left-arm orthodox spin, but is likely to play as the first-choice spinner.

Interestingly, fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka has “chosen not to participate in red-ball cricket”, according to Cricket South Africa.

Finding form

On a personal note, Wolvaardt has found the going tough in Australia registering scores of four, nought and three in the One Day International series.

Australia won both the T20I and ODI series 2-1.

“I think the conditions (in Australia) have been pretty challenging. It has been swinging around quite a bit in the ODI series, and it might do a bit more here,” she said.

“But at least I have more time to leave the ball and get in good positions, so hopefully I can just spend a bit of time out there. And it just takes one or two shots and I’ll be back.”

Aussie captain Alyssa Healy, sharing local knowledge of conditions, has said that the pitch in Perth will be ideal for batting, which bodes well for Wolvaardt.

“It seems like from all reports, it’s going to be a traditional Waca [Western Australia Cricket Association] wicket, where it could be a little bit tricky early on, but flatten out by the end of it and be a beautiful batting wicket,” Healy said.

“Whatever we do first tomorrow, we’re going to have to work hard, make sure we’re on point, but hopefully, find ourselves on top of the battle.” DM

The first ball will be bowled at 5am on Thursday, SA time.