Maverick Citizen

UNCOOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE

Angry Cradock and Middelburg residents demand special council meeting over blocked electricity meters

Angry Cradock and Middelburg residents demand special council meeting over blocked electricity meters
Protesting continued for a second day in Cradock, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
14 Feb 2024
0

The Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality has refused to unblock anybody who is not up to date with rates and taxes. A councillor said residents had called for a special council meeting to be held by Friday to discuss the new measures and ‘for public anger to calm down’.

Cradock and Middelburg residents, whose prepaid electricity meters have been blocked for a fortnight due to “credit control” measures, have called for a special council meeting to discuss the issue.  

The Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality has refused to unblock anybody who, according to its records, is not up to date with rates and taxes unless they pay 25% of their arrears.  

However, residents are now required to pay arrears going back more than a decade as the municipality had failed to send out accounts. 

In a letter signed by community leaders, residents spelt out their grievances.

They demanded that all debts older than three years be scrapped.

“You as management have failed residents by not reminding them of their responsibility monthly to pay these debts that you come and demand now. We are in no position to pay these exorbitant amounts and therefore demand that it be written off in its totality.

“We will start paying on debts incurred in the last three years. Failure to comply as we demand, we will cease to pay any services to the municipality as is done by Wards 1, 2 and 3 [the poorest wards in the municipality],” the letter reads.

Public protests in Cradock and Middelburg started on Monday and the busy N10 road was blocked by protesters burning tyres. 

The municipality has, according to the latest figures supplied by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams, upped its collection rate to 70% and, according to Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, had collected R12-million since December.

Councillor Monde Desha said residents had called for a special council meeting to be held by Friday to discuss the new measures and “for public anger to calm down”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Court orders municipality to reconnect Cradock man’s electricity after ‘disconnection spree’

Desha said the new “credit control” measures taken by the municipality were not in line with its policy. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cradock municipality to splurge R1.4m on luxury cars for mayor and speaker despite facing financial collapse

The Inxuba Yethemba Municipality has been flagged as being in financial distress by the Auditor-General’s office. According to the latest Auditor-General report, its liabilities exceed its assets by R469-million. The Auditor-General said the municipality was losing about R25-million a year because of its poor collection practices.

The Auditor-General also flagged how the mismanagement of public funds had led to an estimated R200-million in unauthorised, irregular, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure. 

Cradock businessman Ben Schenk obtained a court order to compel the municipality to unblock his electricity meters which had been blocked in error, but the municipality has refused to do so. It is understood that an application for contempt of court against the municipal manager will be heard within the next few days.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Wednesday that two cases of malicious damage to property had been opened at the Cradock Police Station after two buses were stoned while travelling between Cradock and Tarkastad on Monday night. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

A country divided - electioneering ratchets up in the House
South Africa

A country divided – electioneering ratchets up in the House
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
South Africa

Authorities conduct ‘wholesale’ probe into Educor Holdings’ private colleges, including Damelin and Lyceum
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Business Maverick

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick News

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
Maverick News

Cape Town housing ‘mediator’ interdicted from accessing buildings, making threats
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah
Maverick News

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ to ICJ to stop Israeli attacks on Rafah

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options