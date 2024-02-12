Teen Suicide Prevention week is an opportunity to focus on adolescent and youth mental health, as well as raise awareness around teen depression and suicide. (Photo: iStock)

Monday is the second day of Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which runs from 11 to 18 February this year.

The observance takes place in South Africa annually and is an opportunity to focus on adolescent and youth mental health, as well as raise awareness around teen depression and suicide.

“In creating awareness for Teen Suicide Prevention Week, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) will be hosting various online events to educate and inform communities on what teenagers go through and how we can help them. We will be joined by a number of exciting guests and experts who will share information as well as real experiences. Let’s raise awareness, foster open conversations, and build a supportive community to empower teens and save lives”.

Those needing help can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) suicide crisis helpline on 080 056 7567.

More resources on teen suicide prevention can be found here.

Tuesday, 13 February, is World Radio Day.

For the 2024 observance, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) highlights the history of radio and its powerful impact on news, drama, music, and sports. It also recognises the ongoing practical value as a portable public safety net during emergencies and power outages, caused by natural and human-made disasters. The continuing democratic value of radio is to serve as a grassroots catalyst for connectedness within underserved groups, including immigrant, religious, minority, and poverty-stricken populations.

“With radio having crossed the 100-year milestone, it is a significant occasion to commemorate the medium’s extensive virtues and continuing potency. However, radio faces challenges to its audience and revenue numbers from digital platforms, social media, digital and generational divides, censorship, consolidations, and economic hardships,” according to the United Nations (UN) information page on the event.

On Tuesday, 13 February, at 3pm, the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign will be holding a series of monthly dialogues focused on the Next Food System. The topic: “Is the Globalised Industrial Food System Heading for Collapse?”. Speakers include Jennifer Clapp and Vishwas Satgar.

The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign originated from a need to unite organisations, social movements, small-scale farmers and fishers, farmworkers, informal traders, and NGOs into a national platform to advance food sovereignty in South Africa.

Register here

On Wednesday, 14 February, at 5pm, the African Gender Institute will host a public dialogue about feminist solidarity, voice, and power.

“Come and join us in exploring the connection between love and insubordination, during the struggle against apartheid and ongoing campaigns to transform unjust global systems. The dialogue will especially draw on Episode 2 of Pregs Govender’s new podcast series on ‘Love and Insubordination’ that offers a Pan-African feminist analysis of the unfolding genocide happening in the occupied areas of Palestine,” read the event poster.

Speakers include Pregs Govender from African Gender Institute, Sipho Mthathi from Tekano, Yaliwe Clarke from African Gender Institute, and Sibongile Ndashe from the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa.

The event will occur in person at the University of Cape Town Centre for African Studies Gallery, Upper Campus, Rondebosch, Cape Town, and online on Zoom.

Register here

Defend our Democracy is embarking on provincial roadshows across the country as part of the Election Watch Campaign, appealing to organisations and activists to register as election observers.

You can register as an observer here: e-observer.azurewebsites.net

More information on the Election Watch Campaign can be found here: defendourdemocracy.co.za

In commemoration of World Day of Social Justice, the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University will host the *5th Annual Social Justice Lecture*, on Tuesday 20 February 2024, to be delivered by *Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka*.

RSVP by Friday, 16 February here

On Saturday, 17 February, at 10am, the Defend Our Democracy Movement will host a webinar on the topic of South African Foreign Policy & International Relations: Defence & Security

“This series presents an analysis of 30 years of democracy, towards a new vision for South Africa. This topic is a continuation of the previous one, with an emphasis on South Africa’s state security framework and defence,” read the webinar poster.

The panel includes John Matisonn, South African journalist, author, and policy consultant, and Ebrahim Fakir, a political researcher.

Register here

💼📝📌

SECTION27 is hiring an attorney. If you’re passionate about #humanrights, eager to challenge inequality, and want to be part of a dynamic team, this could be your chance.

Applications close on 12 February 2024.

Apply here

Black Sash is hiring a consultant on a 10-month basis to coordinate the implementation of the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring programme. This is a temporary position and based in Cape Town.

Submit your proposal by Monday, 12 February 2024, to [email protected].

Corruption Watch seeks to fill the position of Project Lead – Strengthening Action Against Corruption Project to drive the implementation of an anti-corruption capacity-building project involving public education, advocacy, material development, and community training over 30 months, primarily delivered in the Eastern Cape.

The closing date for applications is 13 February 2024 and applications should be sent to [email protected] DM