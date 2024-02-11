DM168

PHANTOM SHARES

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Sappi, Vukile Property Fund, Italtile and Curro

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Sappi, Vukile Property Fund, Italtile and Curro
Illustratiave image | Vukile Property Fund. (Photo: Facebook) | A between stacks of paper rolls at Sappi in Germiston, Johannesburg. (Photo: Naashon Zalk / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Curro Burgundy in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By The Finance Ghost
11 Feb 2024
0

If you have a weak stomach, you should look away now. If you haven’t checked your Sappi shares in the past week, this is perhaps also the time to look elsewhere. When it comes to cyclical industries, paper is up there with the most terrifying of them all.

Sappi has reported a headline loss per share of 23 US cents for the quarter ended December 2023. That’s a rather violent swing from headline earnings per share of 34 US cents for the same quarter in 2022.

Supply and demand can do wild things in this sector. Selling prices weren’t the issue. A drop in volumes of 12% was the problem, leading to ebitda falling by 46%. The performance was actually worse than that, as Sappi has started including fair value movements on the plantations in ebitda for the first time and they were positive in this quarter. In other words, these non-cash adjustments flattered ebitda in this period.

The volatile nature of the sector means that Sappi constantly needs to rework the portfolio and adapt to what is going on out there. At the moment, there is major corporate activity aimed at reducing exposure to declining graphic paper markets in Europe.

The packaging industry tends to be a better way to play this game, with Mondi announcing that it is contemplating a share-for-share acquisition of DS Smith. This would create an industry leader in European paper-based sustainable packaging. By 7 March, we will know whether Mondi is going ahead with that deal. This news is hot on the heels of Mondi executing a small acquisition in Canada for a pulp mill.

It always amazes me how results and strategies can be so different depending on where a company plays in the value chain.

No pain in Spain

Vukile Property Fund has an interesting portfolio: 60% of the exposure is in Spain and 40% is in South Africa. Given the state of play around here, there are no prizes for guessing which portfolio looks juicier.

The retail properties in Spain achieved record footfall for the 12 months to December 2023. South Africa put in a respectable performance, particularly in the township centres, which are far outperforming Vukile’s urban properties. The middle class is getting slaughtered by inflation and in effect is paying double tax on everything by using private healthcare and education. Trends like these play out in retail malls.

Overall, Vukile upgraded its full-year guidance for the dividend per share. In my view, this is one of the better property funds on the local market.

Grout that gives investors gout

To make money from selling building materials, you need consumers who are confident enough to invest heavily in their properties. These consumers are thin on the ground right now. This creates an exceptionally difficult environment for a company like Italtile, which has suffered an unpleasant drop in Heps for the six months to December.

Earnings will be down between 13.1% and 17.0%, which ex­­plains why the share price has lost a quarter of its value in the past year.

Curb your enthusiasm for Curro

Curro’s share price over the past decade is a wonderful lesson in how dangerous it is to overpay for a growth story.

The market got way ahead of itself at one point, practically believing that Curro was going to solve the “missing middle” education problem in South Africa.

There are a lot of reasons for why it didn’t work out, including the “middle” emigrating. Curro has grown, obviously, just not as quickly as investors would have liked.

That problem isn’t going away any time soon, as 15% of the school footprint is performing below expectations, leading to significant impairments in the year ended December 2023. That’s more of a problem for those who previously overpaid for the stock, though, as the growth in recurring Heps of between 26.3% and 37.2% is nothing to get upset about. It just shows you how significant the growth expectations actually were. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Maverick News

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
Africa

Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart

TOP READS IN SECTION

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
The Sona spectacle would be sheer comedy if it wasn’t so vulgar and tragic
DM168

The Sona spectacle would be sheer comedy if it wasn’t so vulgar and tragic
Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
Africa

Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
SA20’s smashing season starkly illustrates the peaks and troughs of South African cricket
Maverick News

SA20’s smashing season starkly illustrates the peaks and troughs of South African cricket

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options