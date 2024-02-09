Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia

Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during the plenary session of the Supreme Council of Russia and Belarus, at the Konstantin Palace on 29 January 2024, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: Contributor/Getty Images)
By Reuters
09 Feb 2024
0

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.

By David Ljunggren, Ronald Popeski and David Brunnstrom

Putin made the comment in a more than two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson, his first with an American journalist since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Asked if he could imagine a scenario in which he would send Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member. Putin replied:

“Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don’t have any interest.”

The interview was conducted in Moscow on Tuesday and aired on tuckercarlson.com.

Putin spoke in Russian and his remarks were dubbed into English. He began with lengthy remarks about Russia’s relations with Ukraine, Poland and other countries.

The Kremlin said Putin agreed to the Carlson interview because the approach of the former Fox News host differed from the “one-sided” reporting of the Ukraine conflict by many Western news outlets.

Carlson is considered to have close connections to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to be the Republican Party candidate in the November U.S. presidential election.

Trump has called for de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, in which the Biden administration has strongly backed the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and complained about the billions of dollars in aid sent so far.

For his part, Carlson has said much Western media coverage of the war is biased in Kyiv’s favor.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski; additional reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Maverick News

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Ramaphosa’s electioneering and listicles of government achievements leave opposition cold
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s electioneering and listicles of government achievements leave opposition cold
President Ramaphosa’s 2024 State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa’s 2024 State of the Nation Address
‘A campaign speech that went wrong’ — opposition lays into Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

‘A campaign speech that went wrong’ — opposition lays into Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned
Newsdeck

Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned
Nigeria Match With S. Africa Is No Contest in the Bond Market
Newsdeck

Nigeria Match With S. Africa Is No Contest in the Bond Market
January was world's warmest on record, EU scientists say
Newsdeck

January was world's warmest on record, EU scientists say
Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
Newsdeck

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options