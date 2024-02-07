Striking schoolchildren march in support of Gaza, and more from around the world

School children, students and union members protest outside the City Chambers in George Square during a UK wide day of Action for Palestine on February 07, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Protesters stage a press conference during a School Strike for Gaza rally in London, Britain, 07 February 2024. The school strike has been organized by the Stop the War Coalition and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament to for children to not attend school in protest of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Led by Stop the War Coalition (StWC) and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), UK workers in health, media, RMT staff, and various sectors, alongside students from schools and universities, participated in walkouts and peaceful protests to Stand With Gaza, advocating for a lasting ceasefire. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) stands in front of Republican Guards carrying victims’ portraits during a ceremony to pay tribute to the 42 French citizens killed and to all the victims of the 07 October Hamas’s attack on Israel, four months after the attacks, in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, 07 February 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Argentinian President Javier Milei prays at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, Israel, 06 February 2024. Milei is expected to meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attend commemorative events for the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A carnival float depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), China’s President Xi Jinping (L), and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (partly hidden) during the presentation of the floats for the annual Rose Monday parade in Cologne, Germany, 06 February 2024. Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Police during a large anti-government protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 February 2024. Haiti is facing a climate of uncertainty as the mandate of Prime Minister Ariel Henry is set to end on 07 February, as per the agreement signed in December 2022 with representatives of political parties, social organizations, and members of the private sector. In recent days, there have been intensified anti-government demonstrations and calls for Henry’s resignation. This is happening in a context marked by the closure of schools and the resumption of armed conflicts between gangs, which is causing thousands of people to flee their homes. EPA-EFE/JOHNSON SABIN
A resumption of fightings between the M23 Movement rebels and the pro-government Wazalendo militias has triggered a massive movement of population, sending on the road thousands of refugees are heading towards Goma after fleeing the town of Sake in Masisi territory. According to the UNHCR, in 2024, as a result of continuing insecurity and an alarming resurgence of violence generated by non-state armed groups in the past two years, nearly 6 million people are internally displaced across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika. EPA-EFE/MOSES KASEREKA
A woman and child make their way towards Goma as they flee a resumption of fighting, East of Goma, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 07 February 2024. According to the UNHCR, in 2024, as a result of continuing insecurity and an alarming resurgence of violence generated by non-state armed groups in the past two years, nearly 6 million people are internally displaced across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika. EPA-EFE/MOSES KASEREKA
A group of activists carry a sign reading ‘Total you make dirty money’ during a performance to denounce the activities of the Total Energies group, in front of their headquarters in La Courbevoie, suburbs of Paris, France, 07 February 2024. Total Energies group on 07 February announced its results for the year 2023, which amounted to 21.3 billion US dollars in profits, driven almost entirely by its performance in hydrocarbons. French activists from various environmental associations such as Stop Total, 350.org, Reclaim Finance or Luttes et Contemplation (Fight and Contemplation), have taken part in a demonstration against the energy giant. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Inmates are seen in cells at CECOT in Tecoluca on February 6, 2024 in San Vicente, El Salvador. On February of 2023 El Salvador inaugurated Latin America’s largest prison as part of President Nayib Bukele’s plan to fight gangs. Since then, the UN and NGOs have raised concern about the treatment of inmates, minors being held and suspects incarcerated as gang members without sufficient proof. Meanwhile, Bukele claims El Salvador’s murder rate has fallen from the world’s highest to the lowest in the Western Hemisphere. (Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images)
An in-camera double exposure photo shows a woman and a statue of a dragon on the street installed as a decoration for the upcoming Chinese New Year, in Shanghai, China, 07 February 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called ‘Spring Festival’, will fall on 10 February 2024, marking the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson addresses a press conference at the start of the shooting of his new action movie, ‘The Bunny-Man,’ in Turin, Italy, 07 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
US actor Priscilla Presley attends a press conference at the shopping mall ‘Lugner City’ in Vienna, Austria, 07 February 2024. Presley will accompany Austrian businessman Richard Lugner as his special guest to the traditional 66th Vienna Opera Ball on 08 February 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A model is seen backstage ahead of the Dzhus X NEWEST Fashion Show at Pressecafe on February 06, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images
