Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks climb with focus on Beijing’s support: markets wrap

Asia stocks climb with focus on Beijing’s support: markets wrap
A sign is displayed outside a Toyota Motor Corp. dealership on January 30, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda briefed the media at the birthplace of the Toyota group on the group's vision as the group companies' quality scandal widens. Toyota Motor announced yesterday that it will suspend the shipment of 10 models after certification tests for diesel engines developed by its affiliate Toyota Industries Corporation. Daihatsu Motor Co., Toyota Motor's minicar unit, halted shipments of all 64 models following a safety investigation last month. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
07 Feb 2024
0

A gauge of Asian equities rose to its highest in more than a month. Shares in mainland China rose while those in Hong Kong pared earlier gains as traders weigh whether a string of market stabilisation efforts by Beijing will bear fruit. 

“Expectations of official support to China markets is underpinning gains in Asian equities, and the pushback in Fed rate cut expectations seems to have been priced in for now,” said Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Capital Markets. “However, the effect may be temporary as all these are band-aid measures that cannot fix the structural issues that China is facing from the property sector to lack of productivity.”

Japanese stocks were muted amid a mixed bag of earnings from major companies including Toyota, Mitsubishi Corp and Daikin.   

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped in early Asian trading. Bonds rebounded in the US session as the three-year auction drew solid demand, bolstering sentiment before a record $42-billion sale of 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday. 

The dollar steadied following Tuesday’s drop. A drumbeat of Fed officials echoed Jerome Powell’s signals that the central bank will be in no rush to ease policy.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said legislators will probably gain confidence to cut interest rates “later this year” if the economy evolves as expected. Her Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari celebrated the substantial improvement made on inflation, but indicated more progress is needed. 

New York Community Bancorp’s credit grade was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service less than a week after the regional lender said it was stockpiling reserves to cover souring loans tied to commercial real estate.

In New Zealand, government bond yields rose after the country’s strong jobs report, which suggested the central bank could remain cautious about cutting interest rates. The local currency and the Aussie dollar strengthened for the second day. 

In other markets, oil rose for a third day as geopolitical risk in the Middle East was partially offset by a report showing stockpiles expanding in the US.

In the corporate world, Toyota extended gains it had made on Tuesday after the world’s No.1 carmaker boosted its operating income guidance for the full year. Mitsubishi Corp. jumped following a share buyback announcement. Yum China Holdings Inc. soared following a sales beat. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reports later in the day.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick Citizen

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Maverick News

Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Maverick Citizen

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry

TOP READS IN SECTION

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Southern Africa looks set to dodge latest El Niño bullet
South Africa

Southern Africa looks set to dodge latest El Niño bullet
Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Maverick News

Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Race for green metals can transform Africa and the world, unlock global decarbonisation
Africa

Race for green metals can transform Africa and the world, unlock global decarbonisation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options