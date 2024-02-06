Business Maverick

MINING INDABA INTERVIEW

De Beers back in Angola, the ‘best place on planet Earth to explore for diamonds’

De Beers back in Angola, the ‘best place on planet Earth to explore for diamonds’
Chief executive officer of De Beers Al Cook addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
06 Feb 2024
0

De Beers is making a pivot back to Angola where it sees the best chances to make a major diamond discovery. Growing transparency in a government that was once a byword for oil-linked corruption has helped to pave the road back to Luanda.

De Beers, the diamond giant and Anglo American unit, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Angola on Tuesday which aims to boost exploration and production activities. 

“It sets out key areas where the parties agree to work together to consider shared initiatives. These include reviewing a number of kimberlite deposits to reassess their economic attractiveness through the application of new De Beers technologies, promoting the transparency and traceability of diamond production, and identifying opportunities to build local community capacity by leveraging De Beers Group’s Building Forever sustainability framework,” De Beers said.

The MoU, which was signed at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, builds on the company’s current footprint in Angola, which it returned to in 2022 after a 10-year absence.

De Beers CEO Al Cook told Daily Maverick in an interview that Angola would now be the focal point of the company’s exploration activities.

“We are increasingly focusing our exploration goals on Angola,” said Cook, a geologist by training.

So, why Angola?

“Angola is probably the best place on planet Earth to explore for diamonds. I’m romantic about exploration and if we are going to find a great new diamond mine — and we need to because supply is running out — we need to look in the best places to find them, and that’s Angola,” Cook said.

Wooing investors

The administration of President João Lourenço has been wooing investors to Angola’s mining industry and other sectors in a bid to diversify an economy that has long been heavily reliant on oil. 

His predecessor, José Eduardo dos Santos, who stepped down in 2017 and died in 2022, ruled Angola with an iron fist for decades. His government was widely accused of corruption on a grand scale — a state of affairs fuelled by petrol dollars.

Lourenço has made anti-corruption a centrepiece of his administration and while the jury remains out on the effectiveness of the campaign, Luanda is making progress on several fronts.

Spatial Dimension, a provider of mapping services including mining cadastres, announced this week that it would be providing such a service for Angola.

Cook also pointedly noted that Angola had joined the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

“What we’ve seen under the leadership of the current government is a continual rising of standards around transparency and standards around good governance. We are in a space where we can imagine that we can sell a diamond from Angola with pride,” Cook said.

“The breakthrough for us was Angola joining the EITI — that was a big step forward.”

On the exploration front, Cook said finding promising kimberlites was becoming increasingly difficult.

“There has only been one significant diamond discovery in the 21st century,” Cook said. And that was in Angola.

“The easy-to-find kimberlites have been found. We found one of our kimberlites in Botswana by looking at where termites had gone down into the earth and brought up tell-tale minerals. But the places on Earth where you can use termites to do your job for you are long gone,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Maverick News

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Four days and counting — Central Karoo towns in critical scramble for water, generators after storms kill power supply
Maverick News

Four days and counting — Central Karoo towns in critical scramble for water, generators after storms kill power supply
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick News

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on - the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Maverick News

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on – the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Business organisations call on Ramaphosa to return NHI Bill to Parliament
Business Maverick

Business organisations call on Ramaphosa to return NHI Bill to Parliament
Southern Africa looks set to dodge latest El Niño bullet
South Africa

Southern Africa looks set to dodge latest El Niño bullet
Race for green metals can transform Africa and the world, unlock global decarbonisation
Africa

Race for green metals can transform Africa and the world, unlock global decarbonisation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options