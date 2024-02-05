Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Paris Set to Triple Parking Fees for SUV Drivers After Vote

Paris Set to Triple Parking Fees for SUV Drivers After Vote
Traffic passes along the Champs Elysee avenue near the Arc de Triomph in Paris, France, on Friday, March 19, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron is locking down several regions including the Paris area, slowing down the countrys economic recovery as it struggles to contain a third wave of the coronavirus epidemic.
By Bloomberg
05 Feb 2024
0

(Bloomberg) -- Heading into Paris in the comfort of a big car appears set to become an expensive endeavor after voters approved a referendum on Sunday, with on-street parking fees that will rise above €100 ($108) for just a few hours of shopping or errands.

Nearly 55% of those who voted approved a proposal to raise the base price to €18 an hour in the city center, triple the cost for smaller vehicles. The format of the referendum was similar to one held last year banning shared electric scooters. The city’s authorities went through with the removal, even though few people turned out to vote.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has made the French capital a leader in urban climate-protection and anti-pollution health measures. Aside from significantly curtailing space taken up by cars — often frustrating drivers — she’s set out to make Paris a “15-minute city” where people can reach most daily necessities by foot or bicycle in that time.

The parking measure would apply to vehicles weighing more than 1.6 tons, or 2 tons if they’re electric. While often derided for their size and higher levels of pollution, SUVs haven’t lost any of their appeal, including in France.

SUV sales have risen sevenfold in the past decade in the country, representing about 40% of new car sales, according to a report by WWF France. In its proposal, the mayor’s office said SUVs take up too much space on streets and sidewalks in Paris and are more dangerous than smaller cars for pedestrians. Still, the referendum has come under fire for unfairly targeting families from the outskirts of the city that can’t rely on public transport.

Authorities in other cities, such as France’s Lyon and Tübingen in Germany, have already started to incorporate vehicle weight into car parking tariffs.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Maverick News

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Your Toaster is Toast: The air fryer is coming for your kitchen appliances
TGIFood

Your Toaster is Toast: The air fryer is coming for your kitchen appliances
Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on - the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Business Maverick

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on – the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Dramatic decline in electoral support of ANC clear from new national poll
Op-eds

Dramatic decline in electoral support of ANC clear from new national poll
Heroes rally to save patients after cable thieves plunge Eastern Cape hospital into darkness for five days
DM168

Heroes rally to save patients after cable thieves plunge Eastern Cape hospital into darkness for five days

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 26 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 – 26 January 2024
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
South African Retailers Pass Higher Prices Onto Customers
Newsdeck

South African Retailers Pass Higher Prices Onto Customers
Meta’s $200 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market History
Newsdeck

Meta’s $200 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market History
Michigan school shooter's mom says she was not responsible for guns
Newsdeck

Michigan school shooter's mom says she was not responsible for guns

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted