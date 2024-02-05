Ronwen Williams of South Africa saves the fifth penalty of the shootout in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Cape Verde at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Cote dIvoire on 3 February 2024 (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana have had some exceptional goalkeepers over the past three decades and if South Africa go all the way and lift the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Ronwen Williams will have a good case for being the greatest.

South Africa’s men’s football team has seen the likes of Andre Arendse, Hans Vonk, John Tlale, Brian Baloyi and Itumeleng Khune don the national team gloves. All made memorable contributions to the country’s soccer legacy with their acrobatics and agility between the sticks.

Williams — who saved four out of five penalties to help South Africa seal a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 Afcon — has an opportunity to usurp these goalkeeping greats in the memories of South Africans.

The last time Bafana Bafana played in the semifinals of Africa’s premier football festival (the 2000 edition, when they secured a bronze medal), Arendse, Vonk and Tlale competed for the gloves, with Arendse the preferred choice. Arendse was also the No 1 when Bafana won their only Afcon in 1996.

Now, Williams has an opportunity to captain Bafana Bafana to glory while adding his chapter to Bafana’s storied goalkeeping history.

Rough start

The former SuperSport United ’keeper received much criticism after conceding five goals on debut when Bafana Bafana were smashed 5-0 by five-time world champions Brazil back in 2014. Some said he was not good enough for the gloves following South Africa’s heaviest defeat in soccer, post-apartheid.

A decade later he is proving his critics and doubters wrong. Emphatically so. The 32-year-old is trusted wholeheartedly by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Rhulani Mokwena.

Gordon Igesund, the man who handed a 22-year-old Williams his first international cap when the Samba Boys of Brazil danced their way past Bafana Bafana during that embarrassing international loss, says he couldn’t be prouder of the progress the player has made.

Igesund — the only coach to win the DStv Premiership with four different teams — trusted Williams in that Brazil match, picking him as a replacement for the injured Khune, who was the first-choice goalkeeper at the time.

“I sent him a personal message [after his heroics against Cape Verde],” Igesund, who coached Bafana between 2012 and 2014, told Daily Maverick. “I don’t know if he got it… I’m so proud of him because he was by far the man of the match. It was unbelievable the leadership he showed again.

“He must be by far the goalkeeper of the tournament. To save four penalties… plus, in the last minute, to save a shot that looked like it was going in. He was absolutely outstanding.”

Igesund, who also worked with Williams for two years at club level when the pair were at SuperSport, told Daily Maverick that the Gqeberha-born goalie is a “magnificent character”.

“He is a good person. [When I coached him] he was a good youngster that worked very hard. Someone who would die out there for the team and his teammates, while still being very humble and keeping his feet on the ground. I’m just so proud of him,” Igesund said.

Williams’ humility was echoed by another mentor who thrust him into the spotlight, this time at club level. Gavin Hunt, another decorated South African coach, handed Williams his SuperSport debut in 2011.

The goalkeeper joined the club in 2004, aged 12. Hunt, who was with Matsantsantsa between 2007 and 2013 had ample opportunity to interact with Williams before leaving the club. When he returned in 2022, Williams had left to join Sundowns.

“He’s grown, hey. Matured tremendously. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper. From when he was a boy, he’s reached great heights,” Hunt told Daily Maverick.

“He’s a very humble boy. A very nice boy. I wish him well and I’m so happy he’s doing well.”

The next assignment for Williams and his Bafana teammates is a mammoth assignment versus the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an Afcon semifinal, on 7 February, starting at 7pm. DM