Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer — Buckingham Palace

King Charles leaves The London Clinic after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate on 29 January 2024 in London, England. (Photo: Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)
By Reuters
05 Feb 2024
Charles was ‘wholly positive’ about his treatment and looked forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, Buckingham Palace said.

Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and the 75-year-old will postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Charles, who became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was “wholly positive” about his treatment and looked forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, the palace said.

Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace said a separate issue of concern had been spotted during the hospital visit, but did not give any further details beyond saying the king had a “form of cancer”.

A royal source said it was not prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son, has spoken with his father about the cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, said a source close to the prince.

Harry now lives in California with his American wife Meghan and their two children after the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

The news comes just days after Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate left the same hospital where they had both undergone planned treatments.

Kate, the Princess of Wales and wife to the heir to the British throne, Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital following abdominal surgery.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent his best wishes to the king on X. “I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” he said. DM

