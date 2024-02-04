Being a teenager in today’s world is like having a front-row seat to a technological revolution. Yet, as we juggle the demands of school, friendships, and self-discovery, there’s a looming question: Are we being failed by those in power with the digital divide affecting our education?

It is important to start addressing these issues so that more South African children do not get left behind as technology continues to evolve. The theme for Safer Internet Day touches on ‘navigating change online’ and this change starts with addressing the digital divide. The Internet World Stats states that Africa experiences more inequality from the digital divide than any other continent: only 43% of the population were internet users in 2021, compared to 93% of North Americans. Among these users, children make up a significant portion, representing one-third of all internet users worldwide.

For us, the digital divide has many layers. The first is the lack of access to devices which limits our right to access information. A great example was seen during Covid-19. We were expected to learn at home using digital devices while the reality was that there were learners who did not have access to smart devices and couldn’t learn in the same way when compared to those who had access to the internet and information.

The second layer is around connectivity and the high data costs in this country. As children, we rely on our parents/guardians or schools to provide connectivity and so we have absolutely no control over how often we can access the internet or social media. So, we remain connected only when it suits those in power (parents, schools, and government).

The last and probably the most important layer is digital literacy skills for children. It’s an important layer because experience has taught us that despite the challenges we face around the lack of devices and data costs, we will always find creative ways to be online.

However, these creative ways don’t necessarily translate to safety and protection. Every single time a child uses any social media platforms, the sad reality is that they may face online harms such as catfishing, online grooming, sexting, cyberbullying, and mis-disinformation to name a few. All these factors and issues can lead us to commit suicide or self-harm which we have seen happen in our country. Therefore, we can’t emphasise enough the real and urgent need for digital literacy to be at the core of our curriculum. The government needs to start having urgency in providing learners with the basic and advanced skills needed to navigate the online space.

If learners are expected to navigate and adapt to the changes that technology is bringing to their lives, then the digital divide and all its layers must be addressed to ensure each learner is given an equal opportunity to succeed. If these issues are not addressed learners will not be able to deal with the growth of technology in the future and understand the opportunities it provides. DM

Edited by Nomshado Lubisi.

Akwande Moyo and Motheo Moagi are Web Rangers. Web Rangers is a digital and media literacy programme designed to equip children (aged between 12-17 years old) with critical skills and knowledge that promote safe internet usage, combat cyber ills and disinformation, advocate for their digital rights and champion their rights in the digital world. To follow the work of Web Rangers, visit www.webrangers.co.za; www.hashplay.co.za; and WebRangersza on Instagram.