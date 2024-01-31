World

SETBACK FOR KYIV

International Court of Justice dismisses much of Ukraine’s case against Russia

International Court of Justice dismisses much of Ukraine’s case against Russia
Director-General for International Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oksana Zolotaryova (centre) and Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Korynevych (right) prior to the ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, on 31 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal)
By Reuters
31 Jan 2024
0

The 16-judge panel ordered Russia to investigate any plausible allegations of terrorism financing but turned down a request by Kyiv for reparations.

Judges at the top UN court on Wednesday found that Russia violated elements of a UN anti-terrorism treaty, but declined to rule on allegations brought by Kyiv that Moscow was responsible for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

In the same ruling, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Russia had breached an anti-discrimination treaty by failing to support Ukrainian-language education in Crimea after its 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

The decisions were a legal setback for Kyiv. The court rejected Ukraine’s requests to order reparations for both violations and only ordered Russia to comply with the treaties.

international court of justice ukraine russia

Russian Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gennady Kuzmin (left) and lawyer Kirill Udovichenko before the ruling of the International Court of Justice in a lawsuit that Ukraine filed against Russia in The Hague, the Netherlands, 31 January 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal)

Ukraine filed the lawsuit at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in 2017, accusing Russia of violating an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.

The court’s judges said Moscow violated the UN’s anti-terrorism treaty by not investigating plausible allegations that some funds were sent from Russia to Ukraine to possibly fund terrorist activities.

The 16-judge panel ordered Russia to investigate any plausible allegations of terrorism financing but turned down a request by Kyiv for reparations.

MH17 downing

The court declined to rule on the downing of MH17, saying violations of funding terrorism only applied to monetary and financial support, not to supplying weapons or training alleged by Ukraine.

Ukraine had argued that in the case of MH17, Russia supplied the missile system that shot down the aircraft, but it had not alleged financial support in that instance.

In a hearing at the court in The Hague last June, Russia dismissed Ukraine’s allegations that it funded and controlled pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine as fiction and “blatant lies”.

In the case, which has taken almost seven years, Kyiv had accused Russia of equipping and funding pro-Russian forces, including rebels who shot down MH17 in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

In November 2022, a Dutch court sentenced two Russians and a Ukrainian in absentia to life imprisonment for their role in the disaster.

In Crimea, Ukraine had said Russia was trying to erase the culture of ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians. The court dismissed all of the claims related to the Tatars but found Moscow did not do enough to support Ukrainian language education.

The court’s judgments are final and without appeal but it has no way to enforce its rulings.

On Friday, the ICJ will rule in another case in which Ukraine has accused Moscow of falsely applying the 1948 Genocide Convention to justify its invasion on 24 February 2022. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
South Africa

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Maverick News

‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
‘I’m a lion farmer. No one takes my lions’: Breeders threaten court action over industry closure
Our Burning Planet

‘I’m a lion farmer. No one takes my lions’: Breeders threaten court action over industry closure
My Big Fat African Road Trip, Part 2: Namibia, where everything works
TGIFood

My Big Fat African Road Trip, Part 2: Namibia, where everything works
Sona no-go for EFF leader Julius Malema and five others after high court bid fails
Maverick News

Sona no-go for EFF leader Julius Malema and five others after high court bid fails

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Maverick News

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
DM168

‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
Diplomatic fallout of ICJ ruling on Israel could put SA’s Agoa renewal at risk
Maverick News

Diplomatic fallout of ICJ ruling on Israel could put SA’s Agoa renewal at risk
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options