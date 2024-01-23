Business Maverick

MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

SA Reserve Bank likely to hold rates steady as prospects of a cut fade in tandem with US

SA Reserve Bank likely to hold rates steady as prospects of a cut fade in tandem with US
Illustrative image | SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago; The South African Reserve Bank. (Photos: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg | Flickr)
By Ed Stoddard
23 Jan 2024
0

The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank will likely hold rates steady when its latest meeting wraps up on Thursday. Hopes for a domestic cut have faded in tandem with prospects for one in the US, where a red-hot economy is still fanning inflationary concerns. There’s also a looming Nato exercise which seems to have triggered market jitters.

The bottom line is that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is not seen loosening monetary policy before the US Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee starts trimming. 

A looming Fed cut was still on the cards just a couple of weeks ago, but a key measure of US consumer sentiment hit its highest level in two and a half years, while US central bankers have signalled that inflation remains a central concern in the world’s largest economy. As a result, traders are betting that it won’t be cut before May.

Read more here: Fed won’t start rate cuts until May, traders now bet | Reuters 

“South African monetary authorities are unlikely to cut rates before the US Federal Reserve,” says Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist at Oxford Economics Africa. 

“With economic and financial conditions likely to remain volatile over the near term, we expect that the [SA Reserve Bank] will stay put during its first MPC meeting for 2024 … we expect the [SA Reserve Bank] will move up its first rate cut to Q3 2024 (versus the previous forecast date of Q4 2024). 

“The main reason for this comes down to our revision of US rate cuts with the Fed now forecast to start reducing rates in May 2024.” 

Maintaining a gap between US and South African rates makes the rand’s yield appeal more attractive, providing it with some support. And the SA Reserve Bank will be mindful of the fact that the domestic currency needs all the support it can get right now. 

The rand has weakened in 2024 to back above 19/dlr from 18.30/dlr at the end of December, and geopolitical tensions triggered by a looming Nato exercise are one factor behind its performance. 

“The rand has weakened … as the Russian-Ukraine war has prompted a Nato allies’ manoeuvre for February to May this year, named Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024,” Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a commentary this week. 

“The escalation in geopolitical tensions has caused risk aversion in global financial markets to rise, weakening emerging market currencies and so the rand.” 

The exercise – to be held in Europe – will be massive. 

Bishop notes that it “… will include reportedly over 50 military ships including aircraft carriers and destroyers, over 80 fighter jets, drones and helicopters, over a thousand combat vehicles including tanks and infantry vehicles”. 

Moscow has reportedly described it as a drill designed “for confrontation with Russia”.

In the more sensible corridors of the SA Reserve Bank, the view will be not to pull any triggers in the face of volatility and uncertainty.

From the end of 2021 until the middle of last year, the MPC raised rates by 475 basis points, taking its repo rate to 8.25% and the prime lending rate to 11.75%. It has since been in a holding pattern. 

High rates are seen as a constraint to economic growth, but the terrible trifecta of the power, logistics and crime crises all have a more corrosive impact on this front. They also contribute to inflation by raising costs and – especially in the case of the logistics meltdown – creating shortages. 

Like the US Fed, the SA Reserve Bank has a laser focus on inflation – the former aims for 2%, the latter a 3% to 6% target range – and there are still plenty of price pressures in the global and domestic pipelines. 

Global shipping costs, for example, are soaring because of Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea. 

South Africa’s Consumer Price Index slowed year on year in November to 5.5% from 5.9% in October, but the SA Reserve Bank is far more comfortable with inflation at the midpoint of its range. 

December’s read will be released on Wednesday, but one data set does not swing the MPC. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Op-eds

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
DM168

Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Eat Out responds to chef Kobus van der Merwe’s criticisms
TGIFood

Eat Out responds to chef Kobus van der Merwe’s criticisms

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Maverick News

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Op-eds

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
Maverick News

KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options