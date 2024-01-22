Celebrities and fashion insiders arrive at Paris Fashion Week for Schiaparelli show, and more from around the world

Sabina Jakubowicz attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Gessica Kayane aka Gkay attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Caroline Daur attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Farida Khelfa and Carla Bruni attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Natalia Vodianova attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Jordan Roth attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Diala Makki attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
‘El Pepino’, main character of the La Paz carnival, dances and celebrates after being ‘revived’, in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 January 2024. The mischievous Pepino is ‘revived’ with the kiss of a beauty queen and is loose through the streets of the Bolivian capital with the ‘Keys of Joy’, to begin the activities for the Carnival in La Paz. In the General Cemetery of La Paz, a retinue of women ‘wept’ next to a colorful coffin asking that the picaresque Pepino wake up and revive the fun that had been buried last year in the carnival festivities. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Dutch singer and pianist Karsu performs at the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) festival in Groningen, the Netherlands, 19 January 2024. EPA-EFE/PAUL BERGEN
Indian folk artists attired like Hanuman from the India epic ‘Ramayana’ perform during Pran Pratistha or the inaugural ceremony of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, held in Bangalore, India, 22 January 2024. New Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at Ayodhya temple during the Pran Pratistha ceremony, or the inauguration. Pran Pratistha is the act which transforms an idol into a deity, giving it the capacity to accept prayers, which was performed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A handout photo made available by India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 22 January 2024. The Indian prime minister presided over the inauguration of the grand temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Ram at a site believed to be his birthplace. The temple replaces a 16th-century mosque that was destroyed by Hindu mobs in 1992. The demolition sparked riots across the country killing around 2,000 people, mostly Muslims. The dispute was resolved in 2019, when India’s Supreme Court granted the site to Hindus and ordered a separate plot of land for Muslims, where construction of a new mosque has yet to start. EPA-EFE/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT
Russians living in Switzerland and others gather to demonstrate for a ‘Russia without Putin’, in front of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 21 January 2024. The event is part of a global event organized at the initiative of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Alexei Navalny. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Queen Margrethe of Denmark (C) arrives for a Sunday Service on the occasion of the change of throne in Denmark, in Aarhus Cathedral, in Aaarhus, Denmark, 21 January 2024. It’s the first public appearance in Jutland by Denmark’s new King and Queen since the change of throne. On 14 January 2024, Danish Queen Margrethe abdicated and King Frederik X was proclaimed king. EPA-EFE/BO AMSTRUP
Two women scuffle as one of them (R) throws papers that read ‘Free Palestine’ during the men’s fourth round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Protesters hold a ‘Jews against Zionism’ sign during a Protect Palestine Rally at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, USA, 21 January 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/Adam Davis
An Iranian woman holds a child as she attends the funeral ceremony of Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Sadegh Omidzadeh and Mohammad Amin Samadi in Tehran, Iran, 22 January 2024. Five members of Iranian IRGC were killed on 20 January 2024 in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus, Iranian state media said quoting a statement by the IRGC. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Protesters attend a demonstration against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2024. The protest held under the slogan ‘Defend Democracy’, was organized by the Fridays for Future movement, along with other non-governmental organizations, as a reaction to revelations of the investigative journalism group Correctiv, and their report about a meeting of far-right politicians, who allegedly discussed deportation plans referred to as ‘remigration’, a term promoting the forced return of ‘migrants’ to their place of origin. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Artists participate in the parade “Drums of Fire” by the Basque company Deabru Beltzak Teatro de Calle, during the Teatro a Mil festival, in Santiago, Chile, 19 January 2024. Aker, the devil of the akelarre, wanders the streets and his entourage of percussionists tour towns and cities during the show of live music, pyrotechnics and great special effects. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez
Pakistani firefighters work in a burned area after a fire engulfed mobile phone market in Peshawar, Pakistan, 22 January 2024. A devastating fire broke out in a shopping plaza in Peshawar’s Saddar area, injuring at least four individuals, according to rescue officials. The inferno, sparked by an electricity short circuit in a shop, swiftly consumed the entire building housing approximately 200 shops. The plaza primarily catered to mobile phone traders, holding a substantial stock of phone batteries and flammable items, intensifying the blaze with explosions. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
An Indonesian worker assembles a lion mask for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a traditional Chinese dragon and lion masks and costumes maker in Bogor, Indonesia, 22 January 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, known in Indonesia as Imlek, takes place on 10 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Marie Lamure of France in action during the first run of the Women’s Slalom race at the FIS FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Jasna, Slovakia, 21 January 2024. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave during the WSL Tudor Nazare Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO
In the pre parade ring at Warwick Racecourse on January 22, 2024 in Warwick, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
A private security guard stands outside a school after a security alert was issued in Islamabad, Pakistan, 22 January 2024. Authorities in Pakistan increased security measures in Islamabad and announced the closure of schools and universities until 24 January due to ‘terror threats’, without disclosing the nature and target or the threat. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD. DM
