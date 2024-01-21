Defend Truth

CLASS OF 2023

Limpopo school scores close to a 100% pass rate, and it’s all a joint effort, says principal

Limpopo school scores close to a 100% pass rate, and it’s all a joint effort, says principal
Members of the Mopani West District, which scooped several awards in the Limpopo Matric 2023 Senior Certificate Awards, celebrate during the ceremony at The Ranch Protea Hotel near Polokwane on 19 January 2024. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)
By Lucas Ledwaba
21 Jan 2024
0

Principal Noko Maremane, who joined the school in 2020, attributed the improvement to joint efforts by residents, teachers, pupils and the traditional authority.

Three years ago Raserite Secondary School in Limpopo scored a disappointing 46% matric pass.

Now the school in Ga-Seleka, one of the remotest parts of the province, is celebrating a 96.4% pass rate for 2023. It scored 76.4% the previous year.

Principal Noko Maremane, who joined the school in 2020, attributed the improvement to joint efforts by residents, teachers, pupils and the traditional authority.

Maremane said the school had held three camps for matrics and Grade 11s since June. The last camp was held just two weeks before the start of the end-of-year exams.

“One of our key ingredients for success is to ensure that the learners head straight to class once they enter the school grounds,” said Maremane.

The Grade 11s and 12s start school as early as 6am and finish at 5pm.

When they go into camp, the school procures the services of external teachers to complement its teaching staff.

Maremane said they also used previous matric exams to drill their pupils further in their preparation.

Raserite is in an area with high levels of poverty. Most of the pupils have their only meal of the day at school as part of the National School Nutrition Programme. At the end of the term teachers club together to buy meals for pupils who would otherwise go hungry without the programme’s meals.

“Our understanding is that a learner who comes to school hungry will not be able to concentrate,” said Maremane.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga

Read more in Daily Maverick: Experts welcome matric pass rate increase but note 450,000 learners dropped out

The school achieved 15 distinctions. A total of 28 pupils sat the exams and only one didn’t pass.

One of the top achievers in the province, who earned a 100% pass in accounting, comes from Raserite.

Early in 2023, Maremane, who also teaches the Grade 12 mathematics class, gave the pupil one of his cellphones to help her to access the internet and download important material.

“Everyone wants the learners to succeed. Teachers, the community members – everyone supports our efforts,” said Maremane. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Maverick News

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
TGIFood

Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Maverick News

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Sport

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Maverick News

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Maverick News

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Maverick News

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Maverick News

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Maverick News

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires
Maverick News

Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options