Discipline, respect and long school days — diligent Manenberg matrics undeterred by gangsterism and violence

Principal of Manenberg High School Cameron Williams on 19 January 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Suné Payne
21 Jan 2024
Principal Cameron Williams says his leadership style of discipline and respect underpin his aim to achieve a 100% pass rate for matrics at Manenberg High School in Cape Town.

At Manenberg High School in Cape Town, principal Cameron Williams told Daily Maverick: “I want them to be successful.”

In 2020, at the height of Covid-19, the school had a pass rate of 30%. In 2021 it was 57.3%. The 2022 pass rate was 76.0%. This achievement was praised by the Western Cape Education Department, as the school was ranked second among the most-improved schools in the province.

Although this year’s class only managed a pass rate of 65%, Williams was proud of that because gangsterism, violence and unemployment are rife in the area.

Williams comes from Manenberg and has taught at the school since 1980.

He retired in 2019 but was called back to become the acting principal. His current contract at the school will end on 31 March.

Williams admitted he is a disciplinarian and said he believes that, when discipline is established, “everything else will just fall in place”.

His leadership style is based on discipline and respect.

He views the system as a triangle – with pupils at the top and parents and teachers at the base, providing support. His plan for the class of 2024 is a pass rate that exceeds the 2022 rate of 76%. “We must topple the class at the top.”

Williams refers to gangsters as ‘stakeholders’ in education– because, ultimately ,the children of gangsters also attend the school.

He said a parent meeting was planned for Saturday, 20 January to give parents and teachers the chance to talk about expectations and responsibilities for 2024.

From 1 February, Williams has instructed the matrics to come to school half an hour before the official starting time, to allow for more teaching and learning.

This, he said, is not negotiable: “They’re going to have a long school day.”

He will even see to it that the pupils receive food.

“My ultimate aim is that this school must get to 100%,” he said.

Manenberg matrics

Elandre Bartlett hugs Zaarah Benjamin (right) after receiving their matric results at Manenberg High School on 19 January 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

One major challenge experienced by pupils across the Western Cape in 2023 was a devastating taxi strike. At its height, the provincial education department said there was an absenteeism rate of 71%. 

Williams said the strike did not affect too many Manenberg High School matrics because they lived within walking distance of the school.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga

Read more in Daily Maverick: Experts welcome matric pass rate increase but note 450,000 learners dropped out

But there were instances when teachers needed to pick up pupils who were stranded – not only because of the strike, but because of gangsterism.

“I don’t condone what they’re doing… but I also can’t tell them what they must do – that is for some other department to sort out,” said Williams.

“I just want the learners to get the necessary education and to be here for the entire school day”. DM

