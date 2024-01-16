Newsdeck

Remote Work Doesn’t Seem to Affect Productivity, Fed Study Finds

Spacious Inc. members work on laptop computers inside of La Sirena restaurant in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 31, 2017. Spacious is one of several new businesses with an unusual twist on co-working. The model of converting dining rooms or bars into shared offices is attractive to restaurant owners because it offers a new source of revenue during the work day, when their spaces are usually left dormant.
By Bloomberg
16 Jan 2024
US industries that are more adaptable to remote work haven’t seen a bigger boost — or decline — in productivity growth since 2020 compared to industries with more in-person work, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

While the shift toward remote-work arrangements has reshaped society in ways that will continue to evolve, there is “little evidence in industry data that the shift to remote and hybrid work has either substantially held back or boosted the rate of productivity growth,” San Francisco Fed economists led by John Fernald said in a study published Tuesday on the bank’s website.

The researchers examined productivity trends in 43 industries — including chemical manufacturing, retail trade, and accommodation and food services — and assigned a “teleworkability” score based on the occupational mix of each industry and the share of jobs that can be done remotely.

“If remote work boosts productivity in a substantial way, then it should improve productivity performance, especially in those industries where teleworking is easy to arrange and widely adopted, such as professional services, compared with those where tasks need to be performed in person, such as restaurants,” Fernald and his co-authors wrote.

But after controlling for pre-pandemic trends by industry, they found little statistical relationship between productivity and the prevalence of remote work since the pandemic.

The Covid-19 upheaval brought about a massive surge in telework. At its peak, more than 60% of workdays were done remotely, compared to just 5% before the pandemic. And while many US companies have been pushing employees to return to the office, a hybrid model has so far endured, with about 30% of paid workdays done remotely as of December 2023, according to the study.

Payment options