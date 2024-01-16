The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says it has been notified that Tumi Links has offered to trade in forex products on behalf of members of the public. However, Tumi Links is not licensed in terms of any financial sector law to provide financial products or financial services and was unavailable for comment. For a person or a company to offer financial products or services in South Africa, they must be licensed to do so by the FSCA.

Last year, the FSCA issued about 40 public warnings advising caution when dealing with so-called advisers and companies.

In a very bizarre development, Tumi Links did not respond to our emailed queries, but replied via Whatsapp with “are you trying to steal my company I don’t have any warning with FSCA so please don’t try your little scams”.

The company does not appear to have a website, but is driven on social media. Posts include “24-hour specials” where “R2 500 = R30 000”. This seems to mean that you get a return of R30 000 on a R2 500 investment.

The FSCA warning against Tumi Links can be read here.

How to check the company you are dealing with is legit

When dealing with financial services companies, consumers should check: