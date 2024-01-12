Relatives of Israeli hostages march near the Israeli-Gaza border, and more from around the world

Family members of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold banners and pictures of their relatives as they call for their immediate release during a march near Urim, a kibbutz near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, 12 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
The families of the 136 people who were taken hostage started marking the 100 days of their relatives’ captivity. Upcoming 14 January will mark the one-hundredth day since Hamas’ attack on Israel. More than 23,450 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
People demonstrate against the Government of Javier Milei, in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 January 2024. Cultural workers mobilized along with citizens to protest against the policies of the Argentine Government and gathered in a “national cultural cacerolazo” in front of the National Congress, where legislators debate the ‘omnibus law’, the star project of the Executive of Milei. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
Ecuadorian soldiers carry out a control on young men during an operation in the Carapungo neighborhood in Quito, Ecuador, 11 January 2024. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared on 09 January that government forces were engaged in an ‘internal armed conflict’ with armed criminal gangs, allowing him to use the army and not just the police to counter the violence, after riots began on 08 January in at least six prisons across the country. Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, was the hardest hit by the disturbances. At least 10 people were killed there on 09 January night, two of them police officers, and armed hooded men stormed a television station during a live broadcast. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME
Attendees rest during the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 10 January 2024. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new innovations coming to the market each year. CES takes place from 09-12 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Ronald Lamola (C), Minister of Justice of South Africa, and Vusimuzi Madonsela (R), South African Ambassador to the Netherlands, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), prior to the hearing of the genocide case against Israel through South Africa, in The Hauge, The Netherlands, 11 January 2024. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
Israeli spokesperson Lior Haiat speaks during a press conference of the Israeli delegation after the end of the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, brought by South Africa, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 January 2024. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/RONBIN UTRECHT
Kenyan lawyers hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against recent remarks made by President Ruto on the judiciary, in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 January 2024. Lawyers in the Kenyan capital Nairobi took to the streets in a demonstration organized by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in support of ‘the rule of law and in solidarity with the judiciary’. Kenyan President Ruto caused a stir after he made remarks accusing some members of the judiciary of corruptly collaborating with his opponents and undermining some key government policies. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
The remains of a tree painted with an image of former President Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 11 January 2024. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former President Donald Trump are campaigning across Iowa in the final days before the state holds its first-in-the-nation caucus on 15 January 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Fire brigade members work in a burned down morning market following a powerful earthquake that hit the region, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 12 January 2024. According to data by the Ishikawa Prefecture Government, at least 215 people were killed, and 38 are missing following a magnitude 7.6 earthquake on 01 January. About 26,000 residents in Ishikawa Prefecture have evacuated to 390 makeshift evacuation centers. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment Pierre-Yves Dermagne (L) welcomes Spanish Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Elma Saiz (R) during an EU informal meeting in Namur, Belgium, 12 January 2024. EU employment and social affairs ministers met for an informal meeting from 11 to 12 January in Namur. The meeting is the first council under the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union, which runs from 01 January to 30 June 2024. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
A model presents a creation by British designer S.S.Daley during the 105th Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, 11 January 2024. The men’s fashion shows run from 09 to 12 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
A model presents a creation by British designer S.S.Daley during the 105th Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, 11 January 2024. The men’s fashion shows run from 09 to 12 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
Russian aerialist Evgenia Zavadskaya performs on the rope on the opening night of the annual Budapest International Circus Festival in the Capital Circus of Budapest, Hungary, 10 January 2024 (issued 11 January 2024). This year’s festival runs from 10 to 15 January, presenting four different shows in six days. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
Light catches the hair of a dog as the sun rises over Primrose Hill in London, Britain, 11 January 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A man skates with a hockey stick on a frozen pond in park during sunset, with Prague Castle in background, in Prague, Czech Republic, 11 January 2024. Forecasts predict freezing temperatures will continue in the next few days in night in all parts of Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A view of the mineral extraction area ‘Tajo Botija’ in the facilities of Cobre Panama mine, in Panama City, Panama, 11 January 2024. The Cobre Panama mine, the largest open pit in Central America owned by Canadian First Quantum Minerals, was forced by Panama’s top court ruling to cease operations amid nationwide protests against copper mining in the area. Only 20 percent of the staff operates on basic care work, a manager of the concessionaire said during a tour of the facility on January 11. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Rodríguez
A man walks past the Egyptian Sphinx along the University embankment of the frozen Neva River during snowfall in St. Petersburg, Russia, 10 January 2024. The temperatures have reached zero degrees Celsius in the second-largest city of Russia. The Saint Petersburg Sphinxes are about 3500 years old and were installed on the University Embankment in April 1834. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV. DM
