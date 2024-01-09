Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Recession Watch: Absa PMI edges up in December but remains subdued

Recession Watch: Absa PMI edges up in December but remains subdued
Men wait for work in the informal sector with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, 24 June 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA)
By Ed Stoddard
09 Jan 2024
0

The Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, crept above the neutral 50 mark in December but is hardly shooting the lights out. The best that can be said about the reading is that it raises the prospect that South Africa may have narrowly avoided a recession in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year. 

The ABSA PMI rose in December by 2.7 points to 50.9, meaning it has gone from negative territory into positive terrain, but only by a slim margin. 

Absa noted that there was “an encouraging increase” in the business activity index, which added 5.4 points to 51.4. The bank said this was perhaps a reflection of the decrease in rolling power cuts during the festive season. That would have lifted the spirits of manufacturers who were actually manufacturing then, with the dearth of power cuts explained in part by the fact that many were not. 

But new sales orders did not improve after a bounce in November, signalling that demand for manufacturing goods is still subdued, while the employment index remained stuck below the neutral 50 mark — a bad sign for job creation. 

“Worryingly, the intensifying crisis at South Africa’s ports seems to have contributed to supplier delivery times lengthening even further. The unavailability of inputs required could hurt production abilities and push up costs going forward,” Absa said. 

This state of affairs will be worsened by the disruption to global trade through the Red Sea triggered by Houthi rebel attacks on ships in response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.  

Still, the purchasing managers surveyed were relatively upbeat about business conditions in the longer term. 

“The index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time rose by 16.9 points to 57.9. This is the best level since the 63.8 index points reached in January 2023. It could reflect some hope that the worst of the local rail and port challenges will be behind us by mid-2024 and that load-shedding could be less intense than last winter. More subdued inflation and lower borrowing costs (domestically and globally) could also help on the cost front and spur demand,” Absa said. 

Overall, the PMI’s December performance offers a ray of hope that South Africa’s economy may have dodged a recession in Q4 2023 after contracting 0.2% in Q2. South African mining and manufacturing production exceeded expectations in October, but in the latter case base effects were at play

And at 50.9, the PMI hardly underscores a mountain of confidence in the manufacturing sector. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
The case of the R44,057 NSFAS umbrellas: Blade Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

The case of the R44,057 NSFAS umbrellas: Blade Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Maverick News

It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too
Maverick News

Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Cash is king? Not so much — merchants are within their rights to refuse it
Maverick News

Cash is king? Not so much — merchants are within their rights to refuse it
After the Bell: Easing into the new year with Alvin Toffler
World

After the Bell: Easing into the new year with Alvin Toffler
Government's Integrated Resource Plan acknowledges rolling blackouts will be with SA for years
Business Maverick

Government's Integrated Resource Plan acknowledges rolling blackouts will be with SA for years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options