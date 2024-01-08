Lekker Brekker Monday: Avocado toast with pancetta, radish and red onion

Tony Jackman’s avocado on toast with pancetta, radish and red onion, served on a platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Avocado is a good carrier of other ingredients without losing its own essential flavour profile. In this recipe, which is perfect for breakfast or brunch, the red onion and finely chopped slivers of radish give it crunch while a hint of ground coriander spices it subtly. A dash of lemon holds the green hue of the avocado, and the pancetta does the thing that bacon does. You can swap pancetta for bacon if you like.

Ingredients

(Makes 4 to 6 avo toasts)

30 g pancetta, chopped

½ a small red onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

6 radishes, 4 of them sliced and 2 chopped

2 to 4 ripe avocados, depending on size

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 scant tsp ground coriander

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Crusty bread, sliced and toasted (4 slices)

Butter

Method

Fry the chopped onion and pancetta bits in the olive oil with the ground coriander for a minute.

Mash the avocado flesh.

In a bowl, stir the onion and pancetta into the mashed avocado and stir in the chopped radishes. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Toast and butter the bread.

Spoon the mashed avocado on thickly and generously. Pile it high. Use a fork to make neat lines on top. Arrange thin slices of radish on top and dust with black pepper. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido.

This dish is photographed plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.