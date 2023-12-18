Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump’s foreign policy: rethink NATO, troops to Mexico, boost tariffs

Trump’s foreign policy: rethink NATO, troops to Mexico, boost tariffs
Former US President Donald J. Trump gestures to the media during a short recess on the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York, New York, USA, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
By Reuters
18 Dec 2023
0

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump is planning to fundamentally alter America's relationship with Europe should he win a second term in office. On the campaign trail, he has also floated sending armed forces into Mexico to battle drug cartels and slapping expansive tariffs on friends and foes alike.

By Gram Slattery

Here is a look at the foreign policy proposals Trump has pledged to institute should he win the 2024 presidential election:

NATO, UKRAINE AND EUROPEAN ALLIES

Trump has said that under his presidency, America would fundamentally rethink “NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission.” He has also said that he would ask Europe to reimburse the United States for “almost $200 billion” worth of munitions sent to Ukraine.

Trump cut defense funding to NATO toward the latter part of his time in office, and he frequently complained America was paying more than its fair share.

On the war in Ukraine specifically, he has called for de-escalation, frequently claiming that he would have the conflict resolved in 24 hours, though he has put forward few tangible policy proposals.

CHINA, TRADE AND TARIFFS

Trump frequently threatens to implement major new tariffs or trade restrictions on China – as well as on some European allies.

His proposed Trump Reciprocal Trade Act would give him broad discretion to ramp up retaliatory tariffs on countries when they are determined to have put up trade barriers of their own. He also floated the idea of a 10% universal tariff during an August interview, which could disrupt international markets.

Trump has also called for an end to China’s most favored nation status with respect to America, a status that generally lowers trade barriers between nations. He has vowed to enact “aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States.”

Trump rarely discusses Taiwan, or what he would do if China were to invade, beyond saying that China would never dare to invade if he were president.

MEXICO AND NARCOTICS

Trump has said that he would designate drug cartels operating in Mexico as foreign terrorist organizations, and that he would order the Pentagon “to make appropriate use of special forces” to attack cartel leadership and infrastructure, which would be unlikely to get the blessing of the Mexican government.

He has also said he would deploy the U.S. Navy to enforce a blockade against the cartels and that he would invoke the Alien Enemies Act to deport drug dealers and gang members in the United States.

Civil rights groups and Democratic senators have pushed for the repeal of that act, passed in 1798, which gives the president some authority to deport foreign nationals while the country is at war.

CONFLICT IN ISRAEL

After first criticizing Israeli leadership in the days after its citizens were attacked by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7, he has since said that Hamas must be “crushed.” While his rhetoric has been bellicose, he has proposed few policy solutions, beside saying he would be tougher on Iran, which is closely linked to groups classified by the U.S. as terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

Trump also said at a recent rally that he would seek to deport all resident aliens who are Hamas sympathizers.

AFGHANISTAN

Trump has said on the campaign trail that he would demand Afghanistan return military equipment abandoned by the U.S. military during its 2021 withdrawal as a condition for keeping aid money flowing into country.

He had said in 2021 that he would attempt to bomb the abandoned equipment, but he has not repeated that position lately.

CLIMATE

Trump has repeatedly pledged to pull out of the Paris Agreement, a multilateral accord meant to limit greenhouse gas emissions. He did pull out during his term in office, but America rejoined the accord under Democratic President Joe Biden in 2021.

MISSILE DEFENSE

Trump has pledged to build a state-of-the-art missile defense “forcefield” around the United States. He has not gone into detail, beyond saying that the Space Force, a military branch that his administration created, would play a leading role in this process.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Maverick News

Zuma’s ANC repudiation unlikely to have a significant impact on national poll — analysts
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Smelling like King Charles, sushi terrorism and a grandmaster's anal beads… here are the strangest headlines of the year
Maverick News

Smelling like King Charles, sushi terrorism and a grandmaster's anal beads… here are the strangest headlines of the year
Western Cape municipal audit reports hampered by Swellendam protests, Kannaland tardiness, Laingsburg misstatements
Maverick News

Western Cape municipal audit reports hampered by Swellendam protests, Kannaland tardiness, Laingsburg misstatements

TOP READS IN SECTION

Floods cut off cyclone-hit Australian tourist towns along Great Barrier Reef
Newsdeck

Floods cut off cyclone-hit Australian tourist towns along Great Barrier Reef
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
Newsdeck

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment
Newsdeck

Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment
Finland seizes trains from joint venture with Russia
Newsdeck

Finland seizes trains from joint venture with Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options