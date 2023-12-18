World

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 19 DECEMBER 2023

Israel must boost defence budget significantly – Netanyahu; US plans talks to counter Houthi Red Sea threat

Israel must boost defence budget significantly – Netanyahu; US plans talks to counter Houthi Red Sea threat
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, chairs a Cabinet meeting at The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv, Isreal, 17 December 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL)
By Bloomberg
18 Dec 2023
0

Israel was surrounded by extremist forces seeking to destroy the country and must therefore increase its defence budget by a significant amount, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a plan to convene fellow ministers on Tuesday to address the rising number of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said cyber attacks had disrupted fuel supply at petrol stations in multiple provinces across the country, blaming Israel, the US and the ongoing war in Gaza. 

Israel must boost defence budget by billions, says Netanyahu

Israel was surrounded by extremist forces seeking to destroy the country and must increase its defence budget by a significant amount, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We must strengthen ourselves,” the Prime Minister said on Monday at a ceremony to mark the second term of Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron. The country needed “the ability to make alliances both in the region and outside the region”, he said. “This requires a very significant increase in the defence budget.”

Israel has been battling Hamas in the Gaza Strip for more than two months, a response to a deadly invasion by the group on 7 October. At the same time, the military is fighting off missile attacks from Lebanon-based Hezbollah, another Islamist organisation. Both entities are backed by Iran and are designated by the US as terrorist organisations. 

For years, Israel was able to increase the defence budget in absolute terms, while reducing it as a percentage of GDP, Netanyahu said, adding that this policy was no longer possible. 

The defence budget must grow by at least 20 billion shekels ($5.5-billion) annually, the Prime Minister said, while the increase may amount to 1% of GDP or even more.  

“This is the biggest challenge we face beyond winning the war,” Netanyahu said.  

US plans high-level talks to counter Houthi Red Sea threat

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a plan to convene fellow ministers on Tuesday to address the rising number of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. 

Austin, speaking at a briefing in Tel Aviv on Monday with his Israeli counterpart, provided few other details about the virtual meeting. But it was expected to conclude with an announcement of a new maritime task force — in the works for weeks — to protect ships in the vital trade waterway.

Iran-backed Houthis have claimed repeated attacks in the Red Sea on commercial vessels in the last several days, incidents that the US and allies say are intended to provoke a wider Middle East war even as Israel continues its drive to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip.  

The attacks by the Houthis based in Yemen were “reckless, dangerous, and they violate international law”, Austin said at a news conference alongside Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “So we’re taking action to build an international coalition to address this threat. And I would remind you that this is not just a US issue. This is an international problem and it deserves an international response.”  

Iran fuel stations hit by possible hack in sign of tensions

Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said cyber attacks had disrupted fuel supply at petrol stations in multiple provinces across the country, blaming Israel, the US and the ongoing war in Gaza. 

More than 60% of Iran’s fuel sites were put out of commission by the apparent strike, which affected machines that read special cards used to pay for petrol and diesel, Deputy Oil Minister Jalil Salari said in a separate interview televised on Monday. 

“Israeli and American enemies wanted to challenge our people because they have suffered blows in other fronts,” the minister Owji said on state TV. Israel, which has been fighting Hamas in Gaza since early October, claims that Iran is helping to finance the group’s war effort. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support of new party
Maverick News

ANC KZN condemns Zuma’s ‘gross ill-discipline’ for support of new party
Ripple effects — new report unpacks the corrosive scourge of copper cable theft in South Africa
Business Maverick

Ripple effects — new report unpacks the corrosive scourge of copper cable theft in South Africa
With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
Maverick News

With love from Zuma — former president ditches ANC in upcoming elections, vows ‘total liberation’
New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
World

New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 
Maverick News

Tik, cocaine and FBI-hacked phones revving relations between SA and Australian outlaw biker gang 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’
Smelling like King Charles, sushi terrorism and a grandmaster's anal beads… here are the strangest headlines of the year
Maverick News

Smelling like King Charles, sushi terrorism and a grandmaster's anal beads… here are the strangest headlines of the year
The 2024 US presidential election is coming — is the world ready for it?
Maverick News

The 2024 US presidential election is coming — is the world ready for it?
LIV and earn — pro golfers face change in 2024, and lots more money
Maverick News

LIV and earn — pro golfers face change in 2024, and lots more money
New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you
World

New Schengen visa application rules are coming — what this means for you

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options