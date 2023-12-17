World

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 18 DECEMBER 2023

France joins UK, Germany in urging Gaza ceasefire; progress reported in talks on prisoner exchanges

A boy looks at the damage to a building following an Israeli airstrike in a residential district of the Al-Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Wednesday, 13 December 2023. (Photo: Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
17 Dec 2023
0

Israel’s foreign minister said any call for a ceasefire with Hamas was a ‘prize for terrorism’, after France, the UK and Germany urged efforts toward halting the war as the civilian death toll mounted.

Israeli media and CNN reported on Sunday that there had been progress in weekend talks between Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, and Qatar’s prime minister for prisoner exchanges to resume.

Criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not acting with urgency to free hostages held by Hamas was rising as details emerged about the shooting deaths of three Israeli captives at the hands of the nation’s military during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed to Israel, Bahrain and Qatar on Saturday to work “with partners and allies to advance defense capabilities,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

France, UK and Germany urge Gaza ceasefire

Israel’s foreign minister said any call for a ceasefire with Hamas was a “prize for terrorism”, after France, the UK and Germany urged efforts toward halting the war as the civilian death toll mounts.

International pressure is steadily intensifying against Israel in the third month of the war, including from the US, which is prodding the government of Netanyahu to shift tactics.

A hardening of position, in the form of a joint letter by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in the Sunday Times urging a “sustainable ceasefire”, was followed on Sunday by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s call for an “immediate and durable” truce.  

“Any call for a ceasefire with Hamas is a prize for terrorism and we won’t agree to it,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. “Eliminating Hamas is an Israeli security interest but will also bring a better and more secure future for the entire region.”  

He called on allies to “lend their support” in eliminating Hamas and returning the close to 130 hostages still held in Gaza since the 7 October attacks against Israel.   

In their joint letter to the Sunday Times, Baerbock and Cameron wrote that “too many civilians have been killed” during Israel’s military assault on Gaza, emphasising the need to “abide by international humanitarian law”. Their comments come days after US President Joe Biden called Israel’s recent bombing of Gaza “indiscriminate”. 

Cohen in response said that Israel “operates and will continue to operate according to international law”.

The British and German diplomats said they understood that demanding an immediate end to hostilities wasn’t the right approach. “It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations,” Cameron and Baerbock wrote. “We therefore support a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable.”  

Colonna met Cohen in Tel Aviv on Sunday, a day after France announced that one of its diplomats died as a result of injuries sustained during Israeli bombing in Rafah, at the south end of the Gaza Strip.  

In their letter, Baerbock and Cameron highlighted the humanitarian plight of “children in the rubble of their destroyed homes, not knowing where to find food or water, not knowing where their parents are”.

“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful coexistence with Palestinians.” they wrote. “They have a right to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas. But too many civilians have been killed.” 

Netanyahu, under pressure over hostage deaths, vows to press on

Criticism of Netanyahu for not acting with urgency to free hostages held by Hamas was rising as details emerged about the shooting deaths of three Israeli captives at the hands of the nation’s military during fighting in the Gaza Strip. 

Netanyahu said on Saturday the killings “struck me hard”. But, he added, “We are more determined than ever to continue to the end — until we eliminate Hamas, return all of our hostages.”

Protests started on Friday outside the nation’s military headquarters, and larger protests were set for Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. The premier is also taking heat for what’s been termed inaction on securing a new prisoner exchange deal, two weeks after a brief ceasefire ended. 

The Israel Defense Forces revealed on Saturday that the three hostages emerged shirtless from a building in the Shejaiya neighbourhood of northern Gaza during fighting, holding a makeshift white flag to signify surrender, and that one shouted “help” in Hebrew. They were shot, contrary to the rules of engagement, as soldiers suspected a Hamas threat.

The men were identified as Yotam Haim (28), Alon Shamriz (26) and Samer Talalka (25). All were abducted from kibbutzim in southern Israel near the Gaza border on 7 October. The Times of Israel reported that the three were trying to escape their captors when they were killed.  

Herzi Halevi, the IDF chief of staff, said he accepted responsibility for the deaths and promised “we will do everything” to prevent future incidents. He said the hostages apparently “did everything possible” to make clear they were surrendering, including holding a white cloth and not wearing shirts to show no weapons were concealed.

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was expected to meet Qatar’s prime minister at the weekend to discuss new negotiations on a hostage deal, Axios reported. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that talks would take place in Norway. Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the war Cabinet would discuss the matter.

More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed since Israel started its campaign two months ago, according to Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza; Israel disputes the estimate.

Biden urges Israeli caution as leaders eye ‘lower-intensity’ war

President Joe Biden urged Israel to “be more careful” in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, as US officials acknowledged they discussed with their Israeli counterparts the war’s eventual shift from a high-tempo assault to more surgical operations targeting Hamas leaders that could limit civilian casualties. 

“I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives, not stop going after Hamas,” Biden told reporters.

The president’s remarks punctuated a fresh US push to persuade Israel to scale back the scope of its military strikes and adopt a vision for a post-war Gaza that includes the possibility of a Palestinian state. Biden spoke as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was travelling to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia to lay out his administration’s goals. DM

