South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions and laws in the world when it comes to human rights, including respecting the rights of women and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. Yet we also know that this beautiful country is one of stark contradiction.

The risk of violence is a reality for all. But the everyday lived experience of being a woman in South Africa is even more restricted; “don’t drive alone at night”, “don’t take that taxi”, “don’t go here”, and “don’t walk there.”

South Africans see gender-based violence (GBV) as the most important women’s rights issue to address, with many reporting the issue as a common occurrence in their communities. President Ramaphosa himself has explicitly referred to it as a “scourge”, that society must focus on ending as a foremost priority.

As women, we edit and amend our freedom to try to keep ourselves safe from threats of violence. The rate of femicide in South Africa is five times the global average, while someone is raped every 28 seconds – just two of the horrifying statistics we are faced with.

We limit our lives on a daily basis to avoid becoming just another statistic. We counsel our loved ones so that they, too, avoid this brutal risk for all women living in South Africa. And although we know that gender-based violence can happen to any woman, anywhere, the risk becomes increasingly layered depending on where you live, your ethnicity and your sexual orientation and gender identity.

Who you love and how you express your sexuality is one of the highest risk factors for GBV. Women who identify as lesbian, queer or transgender can face not only discrimination from society, but also rejection and violence from within their communities, and very own families.

Often individuals do not want to report for fear of further retribution, so reliable statistics that paint a true picture of the severity of this issue are rarely available. What we do know, is there are increasing numbers of lesbian and queer women being subjected to the horrific trauma of so-called “corrective rape”, assaulting women with the horrendous rationale that it will change her sexual orientation.

We know that this unimaginable violence is happening in our communities, even if it is under-reported. The Hate Crime Bill, brought forward by the South African government, will hugely assist in at least being able to monitor and report such crimes and have them dealt with as they are; acts driven by hate. This Bill is the result of years of advocacy by civil society and leadership from government and we should rightly be proud of this legislation.

As well as enforcing this legislation, there is a critical need for enhanced services and support for LBTQ+ women fleeing violence, including shelters and ensuring non-discriminatory public services. But what can we do to try to build understanding and shift some of the attitudes that drive this hate?

Education is critical. We must break down the fear that comes with ignorance. To bring humanity back into the conversation, we need community leaders, many of whom are increasingly speaking out against GBV, to equally stand up for the rights of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community as members of their community.

The UK is a proud supporter of the GBVF Response Fund, which is implementing the Government’s National Strategic Plan and making a particular effort to reach community organisations in the LGBTQ space, having recognised that this was an underserved area. By building the capacity of grassroots activism and civil society, this work is challenging and changing perceptions, with the goal of ultimately changing behaviours for the good.

As we marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we rightly celebrated South Africa as a beacon for human rights when it comes to its Constitution and laws and policies, including women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. This is particularly crucial in a world where we are witnessing a dangerous movement to undermine such rights grow.

And yet, as the orange branding marking 16 days of activism is folded away and the events focused on gender-based violence slow down until next year, all women, but in particular lesbian, bisexual and queer women will continue to face that aggravated threat of violence.

Which is why the UK will continue to work with our South African partners from the government and civil society to turn the words of international agreements on human rights into reality so that the right to live free from violence can be enjoyed by all. DM

Fundi Ndaba is a business leader and former CEO of the Forum for the Empowerment of Women and Louise Coskeran is a Social Development Adviser at the UK High Commission in South Africa specialising in gender equality.