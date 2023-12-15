We let Zahara down, fellow entertainers say at memorial for SA songbird 

South African musicians, entertainers and politicians gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 14 December to pay tribute to singer Zahara, who died in hospital on 11 December. She was only 36. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

“Let’s do better and be better,” was the message shared by media personality and TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo in his touching eulogy at a memorial for singer Zahara.

The singer’s life was celebrated at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday, 14 December.

The Loliwe hitmaker died in hospital on Monday, 11 December, two weeks after being admitted to intensive care owing to liver complications. She was 36.

Zahara, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, was also known as Spinach by her childhood friends.

Fellow South African singer Vusi Nova opened the service with a poignant song in her honour. Zahara’s guitar was placed on stage in the presence of her family and friends.

Being a helping hand

Mhlongo emphasised the importance of honouring individuals while they are still alive, rather than after they have passed away.

“A part of me feels like we box everything and pack everything in real life and save it for speeches at a funeral … we hope that the person that we are speaking about can hear us, but we don’t know,” he said.

Mhlongo took the opportunity to acknowledge his role in contributing to gossip about the late singer, based on allegations that she had abused alcohol.

“The other day I posted something about how we have failed her as an industry, as friends; we have failed her and we owe her an apology, and I’m one of the people that owes her an apology,” he said.

“I remember I was hosting the South African Music Awards [in 2017] and I made a joke about her drinking and stuff, and only later you realise what you say to people, how you make people feel is very important and I learnt my lesson because I took it as a joke but you don’t know how much you hurt people,” Mhlongo said.

He acknowledged that his actions had caused Zahara pain, but that fortunately, they were able to mend their friendship and reconcile.

Mhlongo said that, despite their reconciliation, the late singer continued to face challenges, and he along with others were not there to support her during that difficult time.

“When we could have helped and said ‘chommie’ you need help on A, B, C, D, we had carried on with our lives. We need to internally apologise to her and say we are sorry, we can do better. What we are learning from Zahara’s story is to do better – stop making fun of other people’s downfalls, we were gossiping, we were laughing and not helping her,” he added.

Before the fame

Mhlongo shared his most cherished memory of Zahara, recalling how he first encountered her before the release of her debut album and hit song Loliwe.

“Zahara was busking at a restaurant in East London and she always liked to tell the story that I was the first person to give her a paper note in her basket,” he added.

He also recounted how he used to have a stack of R20 notes and would request the singer to sing a specific part of Loliwe and then proceed to give her a R20 note each time she sang that particular part, which he “thoroughly” enjoyed.

“As fate would happen she went on to become one of the biggest superstars,” added Mhlongo.

Remembering the songbird

The late singer’s husband Mpho Xaba shared a heartfelt tribute he had written to commemorate their life together.

“I met her many moons ago and from the first night that we met, we shared deep intimate conversations as I was not in a good space of mind myself, and after that she somehow got hold of my number from a friend and she reached out,” Xaba said.

“I will forever cherish all the moments I got to spend with you. When we first met, you took me out of a dark place and you restored my faith in love again, you never judged me harshly but rather cautioned and counselled me.

Singer Unathi Nkayi, who acted as mistress of ceremonies, described Zahara as a beautiful, pure and honest woman, emphasising her positive qualities and character.

Zahara’s music was played everywhere, Nkayi said.

“On the oceans of Zanzibar when they take us out to see the dolphins, they are playing Zahara,” she said.

Paying tribute to the late singer, Heptor Mailula from the South African Music Industry Council, said: “As the music industry, I must say we are very much saddened by the passing away of our songbird Bulelwa. It saddened us because as the music industry we asked ourselves about this hand, whether it’s the thieving hand, stealing hand or taking hand or the calling hand. But this hand looks like it’s taking much from our sector.”

Mailula drew a comparison between Zahara’s life and that of Jesus Christ. Despite Zahara growing up in a squatter camp in East London and Jesus being born in a manger, both went on to achieve great things.

“Bulelwa went out of the squatter camp with a weapon called her guitar to the bigger stage and conquered,” Mailula said.

“Bulelwa is a South African, continental and international superstar,” he added.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi described Zahara as a highly talented singer with a powerful voice and a guitarist of note, but above all, an activist in her own right.

“A heart whose dreams gave hope to our people has ceased to function. A heart that soothed broken hearts has vanished forever. A gentle voice whose measured words of reason soothed us has been permanently silenced,” he said.

Singer Nomcebo Zikode broke down in tears while delivering her eulogy, stressing that the artist had been let down by those who judged her. She also delivered a moving rendition of Zahara’s song Umthwalo.

Ringo Madlingozi, a singer and member of the National Assembly, paid tribute by performing Loliwe.

A superstar

Fans have continued to share tributes to the late singer on social media.

The singer’s funeral will be held on 23 December in Phumlani, East London. DM