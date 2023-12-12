While there’s nothing stopping you from using a small portion of your bonus to spoil yourself and your family, a great strategy is to immediately move your bonus to the “hands-off box”. Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance says moving this money from your current or cheque will remove the temptation to spend it all at once or on purchases that you have not carefully considered first.

“Be sure to leave your money where it earns the most interest. Then, if you have any outstanding debt with high interest rates such as credit cards and personal loans, pay them off. Or you could consider putting some of your bonus into your bond — you could pay it off quicker and save a lot of interest in the process,” he says.

Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec, adds that you could divide your bonus into three categories: 50% for paying off debts, 30% for long-term savings and 20% for holiday expenses.

Viviers points out that paying off clothing accounts, loans and credit card debt can bring you closer to starting the new year debt-free.

“If you owe R4,000 on your retail (store) account and pay it off at an annual interest rate of 21%, you’ll pay R1,251.77 in interest (and a total of R5,251.77) over a year. If you use your bonus to pay off the R4,000, you’ll save R1,250,” he says.

Once you’ve ticked those boxes, here are five ways to use your bonus to put more money into your pocket via tax deductions or savings: