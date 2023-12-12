Defend Truth

WAR IN EUROPE

How Ukraine grain dodges the Russians — ‘tidying things up in the Black Sea’

How Ukraine grain dodges the Russians — ‘tidying things up in the Black Sea’
Volodymyr Zelensky at his meeting with African journalists. Photo: Ukraine government
By Peter Fabricius
12 Dec 2023
0

The embattled country’s new food export corridor has already shipped millions of tonnes.

Stalin starved more than three million Ukrainians to death in 1932 and 1933 by stealing their grain to feed Russians who were also starving because of the failure of his collectivisation of farms.

Ukraine calls that man-made famine the Holodomor and says it was genocide.

Recently, at a summit of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in Kyiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Putin is proud to follow the greatest killers of the 20th century. If he could arrange another Holodomor for Ukraine, he would do it.”

He was referring not only to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s general war on Ukraine, but also to Putin’s efforts to “weaponise hunger” by blockading and attacking Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to try to prevent it from exporting its grain and other food.

“The stability of the food market is crucial for dozens of countries and hundreds of millions of people across the vast expanse from west Africa to east Asia,” Zelensky said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: War in Ukraine

In July, Putin pulled Russia out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), under which it had lifted its blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for almost a year to allow food exports. It then resumed attacks on Ukraine’s ports, grain infrastructure and civilian ships.

Despite this, Ukraine has managed to export seven million tonnes of grain through the Black Sea since 8 August, under its own parallel grain corridor, Zelensky and other officials told visiting African journalists.

This was done by “tidying things up in the Black Sea”, as Zelensky put it.

Russia hasn’t stopped attacking the area, but they register casualties, vessels, aircraft.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained that Ukraine’s military, using arms provided by international partners, had pushed back the Russian fleet to Novorossiysk on the eastern shore of the Black Sea. Westward, it was protecting the coast all the way to Romania.

“Russia hasn’t stopped attacking the area, but they register casualties, vessels, aircraft,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine was beginning to return to previous volumes of food exports, he claimed.

He recalled that the blockade Russia had imposed in the Black Sea at the start of the war in February 2022 had caused global grain prices to rise by up to 300%, as Ukraine had been one of the major world suppliers.

African countries were hit hard and some appealed to Russia and Ukraine to resolve the problem. Turkey and the UN persuaded Russia to lift its blockade for food ships.

Manager of the Odesa seaports authority Denys Karpov briefs African journalists about the parallel Ukrainian grain corridor. Photos: Ukraine government

Under the BSGI, from August 2022 to July 2023 Ukraine exported more than 33 million tonnes of grain and other food, including 3.3 million tonnes to 10 African countries.

Other emergency measures, such as the EU’s Solidarity Lanes, which facilitated the export of agricultural products by rail, road and river through Europe, also helped.

In July, Putin pulled out of the BSGI because he said Western nations refused to lift their sanctions on Russia, which he said were impairing its ability to export its own food (food is exempt from sanctions, but Putin said blocks on shipping were indirectly affecting exports).

Zelensky told the African journalists that Putin’s real motive for pulling out of the BSGI was that it was working too well and was reducing sales of Russia’s own grain – which was of “inferior” quality.

Apart from shooting down Russian aircraft and sinking ships, Ukraine also began evading attacks by following different sea routes.

Since then, 200 outbound and 226 inbound vessels had sailed the corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy, the Ukraine port authority told Daily Maverick.

The manager of Odesa’s port, Denys Karpov, said Russia had attacked 21 times since ditching the BSGI, mainly targeting Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chernomorsk and the Danube River ports of Reni and Izmail, hitting grain silos and other infrastructure.

In the Black Sea ports, 30% to 40% of grain exporting infrastructure had been damaged. “They destroyed about 300,000 tonnes of grain that should have been transported to the countries of Africa…

“And [importantly] there was damage [to] seven foreign civilian vessels, and more than 22 civilians were injured and three died,” said Karpov.

Apart from shooting down Russian aircraft and sinking ships, Ukraine also began evading attacks by following different sea routes, Zelensky explained.

Cargo ships hug the Ukrainian coast then sail through the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria, both Nato members. The grain ships then reach the Bosphorus and sail into the Mediterranean.

Ukraine is also exporting grain on smaller ships through Reni and Izmail via the Sulina canal to Romania.

We managed and we did it to show that Ukraine is interested in guaranteeing food security.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has cited Ukraine’s grain corridor as a notable example of its military successes.

After a Ukraine-Nato meeting in Brussels on 29 November, Stoltenberg said not all Ukraine’s military achievements could be measured in square kilometres of territory recaptured from the Russian invaders.

Mykola Gorbachov, president of the Ukrainian Grain Association, told the journalists the higher costs of producing grain under war conditions were making farming unprofitable. “We have to stop this war or we can’t continue to be sustainable producers of grain for the world.”

More optimistically, Zelensky said: “We managed and we did it to show that Ukraine is interested in guaranteeing food security. This is not just for the sake of the rest of the world but for the sake of Ukraine too. We want to sell our grain, after all.”

In addition to commercial sales, the Grain from Ukraine initiative was delivering free grain to needy countries, including some in Africa. The country had donated grain worth about $160-million so far.

“You may tell Africans that we have also increased railway capacity several-fold, so I think we will be able to ship enough grain to Africa,” Zelensky said.

“It is important for us to remain a guarantor of food security.” DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
South Africa

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Maverick News

Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Business Maverick

After the Bell: SA miners are by no means earning the ‘slave wages’ asserted by Amcu’s Mathunjwa
Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network
Maverick News

Cabinet approves plan to break Transnet’s monopoly and promote competition in SA’s logistics network

TOP READS IN SECTION

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Maverick News

Roger Jardine: ‘We have to fix the balance sheets of SA Inc,’ says Change Starts Now presidential hopeful
Gangstas’ Paradise - how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
DM168

Gangstas’ Paradise – how the 'bullet rule' of gangsters is strangling the life out of SA’s Mother City
Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ - legal expert
Maverick News

Slew of dubious legislation being rushed through Parliament is ‘electioneering at its worst’ – legal expert
Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Maverick News

Zondo lawyers say Gupta kingpin Salim Essa’s review bid may end up costing as much as R10m
Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options