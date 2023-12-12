Maverick Citizen

Maverick Citizen

75th Anniversary of the UN Declaration of Human Rights

75th Anniversary of the UN Declaration of Human Rights
By Nathi and UBUNTOONS
12 Dec 2023
0

75th Anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights75th Anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Holiday homes demolished as coastal erosion claims beachfront, and more from around the world
Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
South Africa

Can new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane fix broken power utility mired in corruption?
Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
Maverick News

Cabinet signs off on controversial R3.7bn Gazprombank deal to reboot Mossel Bay refinery
NPA Directorate firmly in pursuit of Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and ex-McKinsey partner Vikas Sagar
Maverick News

NPA Directorate firmly in pursuit of Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and ex-McKinsey partner Vikas Sagar
Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home
Maverick News

Cape Town crimefighter Lulama Dinginto shot dead in her Gugulethu home

TOP READS IN SECTION

This week — Springboks are celebrated with public holiday and Universal Health Coverage Day observed
South Africa

This week — Springboks are celebrated with public holiday and Universal Health Coverage Day observed
Thabo Bester saga — Still no sign of officials’ accountability following prisoner’s escape
Maverick Citizen

Thabo Bester saga — Still no sign of officials’ accountability following prisoner’s escape
Families seek clarity on travel with Zimbabwean Exemption Permits after extension
Africa

Families seek clarity on travel with Zimbabwean Exemption Permits after extension
Amnesty International urges arms embargo on all parties to the Israel-Gaza war
Maverick Citizen

Amnesty International urges arms embargo on all parties to the Israel-Gaza war
R2-billion spent on water contract in Giyani but villagers’ taps continue to run dry
Maverick Citizen

R2-billion spent on water contract in Giyani but villagers’ taps continue to run dry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options