Australia swelters as heatwave hits, and more from around the world

A dog pants after a swim at Lake Parramatta, a heritage-listed man-made reservoir on December 08, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. A severe heat wave was predicted for the weekend, a precursor of hot and dry conditions expected for the rest of the summer which will also bring heightened bushfire risk. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Kids swim at Lake Parramatta, a heritage-listed man-made reservoir on December 08, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. A severe heat wave was predicted for the weekend, a precursor of hot and dry conditions expected for the rest of the summer which will also bring heightened bushfire risk. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Boys enjoy the Surreal Water Feature in Green Zone at Expo City Dubai, the venue of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 08 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
An image taken with an in-camera multiple-exposure function shows Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performing during the Women’s Short Program during the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Final at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, 08 December 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
(L to R) Bluey Robinson, Patricia Caring, Richard Caring and Will Poulter pose with children and people dressed up, as they attend The Caring Family Foundation’s “Food from the Heart” Campaign at Surrey Square Primary School with Bill’s, The Ivy, Caprice Holdings and The Birley Clubs on December 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Caring Family Foundation)
People take photos as they walk under Christmas Lights decoration in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 08 December 2023. Christmas is not a holiday in Taiwan, but many young Taiwanese celebrate it by having Christmas dinner or giving gifts to friends. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Elton Ilirjani, wearing House of Mua Mua Dress and Bold by Angelique Jewellery, performs during the Androgynous Symposium performance by Alexandra Mas featuring Elton Ilirjani, Art Miami Fairs official selection, on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Elton Ilirjani)
A Cosplayer poses with a visitor as he presents his costume at the Comic-Con 2023 in New Delhi, India, 08 December 2023. The three-day event will showcase various national and international comic character brands, and displays of popular video games, movies, comic books, merchandise, and collectibles until 10 December 2023. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
A model wears an outfit from Senegalese fashion house Sag Art during Dakar Fashion Week at the Turkish Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, 07 December 2023. Dakar Fashion Week showcases the work of Senegalese and African designers and runs through 10 December 2023. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Buyers select from a pile of second hand cloths at the Owino Market in Kampala, Uganda, 08 December 2023. The open market, established in 1971, is the biggest of its kind in Kampala and occupies tens of thousands of people. However the second hand cloth market in Uganda could be disrupted and people negatively affected if trade officials enforce the call for a ban on used clothing by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who commented that ‘when a white person dies, they gather their clothes and send them to Africa’. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI
A visitor walks past clothing stalls at Shola market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The Horn of Africa nation has been seeking to rework its liabilities since 2021 as a civil war in the northern Tigray region soured investor sentiment and sapped economic growth. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mourners display messages as the funeral procession of the late music singer Shane MacGowan takes place on December 8, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. The public gathered on the streets of Dublin ahead of Shane MacGowan’s funeral, set to take place on December 8. Born on Christmas Day in Pembury, Kent, in 1957, he’s best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues. Raised in Tunbridge Wells by Irish parents, MacGowan changed up Irish folk music by infusing punk style and attitude, as showcased in the popular 1988 Christmas ballad “Fairytale of New York.” He is survived by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, sister Siobhan, and father. (Footage by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
(L-R) Suleika Jaouad, Jon Batiste, Michelle Obama, Matthew Heineman and Lauren Domino attend the “American Symphony” screening at Orpheum Theater on December 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
General view during the exhibition preview of “Pulcherrima Testimonia” at The Hall of Donatello at Basilica San Lorenzo on December 07, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images). DM
