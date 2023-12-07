Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for questioning at the Covid Inquiry, and more from around the world

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for questioning at the Covid Inquiry, and more from around the world
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (wearing a Grimsby Town F.C hat) arrives to testify at the Covid Inquiry on December 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Dec 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Protests after the arrival of Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Covid Inquiry on December 7, 2023 in London, England. Britain’s former Prime Minister will be questioned during phase 2 of the Covid-19 Inquiry over government decision-making during the pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to testify at the Covid Inquiry on December 7, 2023 in London, England. Britain’s former Prime Minister will be questioned during phase 2 of the Covid-19 Inquiry over government decision-making during the pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough on December 7, 2023 in New York City. Trump’s civil fraud trial alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)

Thai dancers perform during the ceremony to celebrate the recognition of the Songkran after the festival is announced as Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 December 2023. The 18th UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee meeting in the Republic of Botswana on 06 December inscribed the Songkran festival of Thailand, or the traditional Thai New Year Festival, on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Employees of The Washington Post participate in a one-day strike, outside The Washington Post office in Washington, DC, USA, 07 December 2023. About 750 employees of The Washington Post are participating in a 24-hour strike following 18 months of contract negotiations. The daily newspaper suffered a one hundred million dollar loss in 2023 and is attempting to eliminate 240 jobs, but only about half that number have accepted buyout offers. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The logo of Swiss insurance company Swiss Life is seen sprayed in orange paint by Renovate Switzerland activists at the entrance to the Swiss Life headquarters on General-Guisan-Quai, in Zurich, Switzerland, 07 December 2023. Renovate Switzerland states that Swiss Life is currently the second largest owner of buildings in Switzerland. The activists are calling the Federal Council to present a restructuring plan for Swiss Life and others who are delaying the restructuring. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Hussein, brother of late Hezbollah fighter Ali Hassan Al Atat, lies on his brother’s coffin during a funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 December 2023. Hassan Al Atat was killed on 06 December in southern Lebanon. Tensions remain high at the border between Israel and Lebanon after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated following an unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas militants from Gaza into Israel on 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

An Israeli artillery unit carries out shelling toward targets in the Gaza Strip from an undisclosed location next to the Israel-Gaza border in Israel, 07 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A petrol station is flooded following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 07 December 2023. Several areas in Chennai remained inundated and severely affected due to torrential rains and floods following heavy rainfall due to the influence of the cyclone. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions as several areas were affected by floods due to Cyclone Michaung. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A boatman holds his umbrella as he crosses the Buriganga River during rainfall in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 December 2023. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), light to moderate rain and thunder showers are likely to occur in various regions across Bangladesh, especially in the coastal areas, following Cyclone Michaung’s landfall in India. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Flood-affected people gather to receive food following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 07 December 2023. Several areas in Chennai remained inundated and severely affected due to torrential rains and floods following heavy rainfall due to the influence of the cyclone. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions as several areas were affected by floods due to Cyclone Michaung. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Afghans watch two men as they wrestle to show their skills at one of the weekly gathering at Chamoni Huzuri in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 December 2023. Chamoni Huzuri in Kabul is a popular playing field where people gather twice a week to watch and participate in various games. On Thursdays and Fridays, spectators can be seen watching local shows and wrestling matches. This has attracted people from surrounding areas and provinces to come and witness the sporting events. The field has become a vibrant hub for sports and entertainment, drawing in both locals and visitors alike. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Kyrgyz artists perform in the play ‘And the day lasts longer than a century’ based on the work of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 07 December 2023. The VI International Theater Festival ‘Aitmatov and Theater’ opened in Bishkek, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.The event will be attended by theaters from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Uzbekistan with performances based on Aitmatov’s works. The festival takes place from 07 to 12 December. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Ciara attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

DECEMBER 06: Mai Whelan is announced the winner during the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Watch Party on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Squid Game the Challenge Guards attend the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Watch Party on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kalen Allen attends the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Watch Party on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Thai dancers carry a Buddha statue as they perform during the ceremony to celebrate the recognition of the Songkran after the festival is announced as Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 December 2023. The 18th UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee meeting in the Republic of Botswana on 06 December inscribed the Songkran festival of Thailand, or the traditional Thai New Year Festival, on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
South Africa

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
Maverick News

ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
Maverick News

NCOP passes NHI Bill in face of widespread condemnation by health professionals, business and opposition
Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
Maverick News

Racketeering charges added to R56m police vehicle branding fraud case
EFF beats ANC for major upset in Saldanha Bay, but ruling party wins big in KZN, North West
Maverick News

EFF beats ANC for major upset in Saldanha Bay, but ruling party wins big in KZN, North West

TOP READS IN SECTION

My Dad, the legend — all man and all father and all true
Maverick Life

My Dad, the legend — all man and all father and all true
Forget Santa Claus for he is an enemy agent — behold Santa Thulas, firepool man and saviour of the unemployed
Maverick News

Forget Santa Claus for he is an enemy agent — behold Santa Thulas, firepool man and saviour of the unemployed
Rock ‘n roo — it’s a wildly funny world when animals show their comedic side
DM168

Rock ‘n roo — it’s a wildly funny world when animals show their comedic side
After devastating floods, Stanford gets some light relief — 70,000 Christmas bulbs, to be exact
DM168

After devastating floods, Stanford gets some light relief — 70,000 Christmas bulbs, to be exact
Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options