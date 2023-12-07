Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for questioning at the Covid Inquiry, and more from around the world

Protests after the arrival of Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Covid Inquiry on December 7, 2023 in London, England. Britain’s former Prime Minister will be questioned during phase 2 of the Covid-19 Inquiry over government decision-making during the pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to testify at the Covid Inquiry on December 7, 2023 in London, England. Britain’s former Prime Minister will be questioned during phase 2 of the Covid-19 Inquiry over government decision-making during the pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough on December 7, 2023 in New York City. Trump’s civil fraud trial alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images)
Thai dancers perform during the ceremony to celebrate the recognition of the Songkran after the festival is announced as Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 December 2023. The 18th UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee meeting in the Republic of Botswana on 06 December inscribed the Songkran festival of Thailand, or the traditional Thai New Year Festival, on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Employees of The Washington Post participate in a one-day strike, outside The Washington Post office in Washington, DC, USA, 07 December 2023. About 750 employees of The Washington Post are participating in a 24-hour strike following 18 months of contract negotiations. The daily newspaper suffered a one hundred million dollar loss in 2023 and is attempting to eliminate 240 jobs, but only about half that number have accepted buyout offers. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
The logo of Swiss insurance company Swiss Life is seen sprayed in orange paint by Renovate Switzerland activists at the entrance to the Swiss Life headquarters on General-Guisan-Quai, in Zurich, Switzerland, 07 December 2023. Renovate Switzerland states that Swiss Life is currently the second largest owner of buildings in Switzerland. The activists are calling the Federal Council to present a restructuring plan for Swiss Life and others who are delaying the restructuring. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Hussein, brother of late Hezbollah fighter Ali Hassan Al Atat, lies on his brother’s coffin during a funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 December 2023. Hassan Al Atat was killed on 06 December in southern Lebanon. Tensions remain high at the border between Israel and Lebanon after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated following an unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas militants from Gaza into Israel on 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
An Israeli artillery unit carries out shelling toward targets in the Gaza Strip from an undisclosed location next to the Israel-Gaza border in Israel, 07 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A petrol station is flooded following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 07 December 2023. Several areas in Chennai remained inundated and severely affected due to torrential rains and floods following heavy rainfall due to the influence of the cyclone. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions as several areas were affected by floods due to Cyclone Michaung. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A boatman holds his umbrella as he crosses the Buriganga River during rainfall in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 December 2023. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), light to moderate rain and thunder showers are likely to occur in various regions across Bangladesh, especially in the coastal areas, following Cyclone Michaung’s landfall in India. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Flood-affected people gather to receive food following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, 07 December 2023. Several areas in Chennai remained inundated and severely affected due to torrential rains and floods following heavy rainfall due to the influence of the cyclone. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions as several areas were affected by floods due to Cyclone Michaung. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Afghans watch two men as they wrestle to show their skills at one of the weekly gathering at Chamoni Huzuri in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 December 2023. Chamoni Huzuri in Kabul is a popular playing field where people gather twice a week to watch and participate in various games. On Thursdays and Fridays, spectators can be seen watching local shows and wrestling matches. This has attracted people from surrounding areas and provinces to come and witness the sporting events. The field has become a vibrant hub for sports and entertainment, drawing in both locals and visitors alike. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Kyrgyz artists perform in the play ‘And the day lasts longer than a century’ based on the work of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 07 December 2023. The VI International Theater Festival ‘Aitmatov and Theater’ opened in Bishkek, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.The event will be attended by theaters from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Uzbekistan with performances based on Aitmatov’s works. The festival takes place from 07 to 12 December. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Ciara attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
DECEMBER 06: Mai Whelan is announced the winner during the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Watch Party on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)
Squid Game the Challenge Guards attend the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Watch Party on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)
Kalen Allen attends the Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Watch Party on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)
Thai dancers carry a Buddha statue as they perform during the ceremony to celebrate the recognition of the Songkran after the festival is announced as Intangible Cultural Heritage by Unesco, in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 December 2023. The 18th UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee meeting in the Republic of Botswana on 06 December inscribed the Songkran festival of Thailand, or the traditional Thai New Year Festival, on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK. DM
