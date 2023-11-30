South Africa

LORD OF THE RING

Battered and bruised Kevin Lerena continues boxing his way to the top

Battered and bruised Kevin Lerena continues boxing his way to the top
Kevin Lerena and Senad Gashi during the Double Down @ The Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on 25 November 2023 in Kempton Park, South Africa. (Photo: James Gradidge/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
30 Nov 2023
0

South Africa’s Kevin Lerena entered the ring on Saturday with a broken rib and a broken hand but exited with the WBC interim bridgerweight title in hand.

South Africa’s premier boxer Kevin Lerena (30-2; 14) put on a masterclass last Saturday to overcome Senad Gashi (27-4; 26) to become only the third local WBC boxing champion, capturing the bridgerweight title on an interim basis. 

Lerena looked comfortable throughout the bout at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park and sealed the victory with a knockdown in the 12th round. 

Although a few straight jabs pierced Lerena’s tight guard, it was the South African who controlled the fight — especially clinical with his right hook — and closed space between Gashi, who seemed satisfied with just holding on to Lerena, for which Gashi was eventually deducted a point. 

The fight was scored 118-109, 117-110 and an interesting 114-113 to Lerena by the three judges. 

The win meant the 31-year-old became the third South African ever, after Dingaan Thobela and Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga, to hold a WBC title. 

Between September 2017 and February 2020, Lerena held the IBO cruiserweight title — which he defended six times. 

“It’s massive. I’m a two-weight division world champion, it’s my 12th or 13th title fight so it’s big for me,” Lerena told Daily Maverick

“It means a lot to me to be the third-ever South African to hold the WBC world title. It’s surreal actually.” 

It was only the burly southpaw’s second fight at bridgerweight after defeating Ryad Merhy in May this year. 

But what made Lerena’s win on Saturday especially impressive was the fact that he fought the highly rated Gashi — who has a 96% knockout rate in his wins — with a broken rib, to go with his perpetually damaged left hand. 

“I broke my rib in training 10 days before the fight,” Lerena said. “I have a broken hand that didn’t heal properly for the last two years. 

“I always go into a fight with a broken hand but the rib was the latest. I just dug down deep and just fought on with it. I’ll never cancel any fight unless it’s completely debilitating.” 

When asked about getting the hand repaired, the interim bridgerweight champion said it wouldn’t be possible in the foreseeable future. 

“I can’t,” Lerena said. “If I fix my hand I won’t be able to box again. I have to fuse the whole hand, so I’ll fight with it until the very end and then I’ll fix it at the end of the day when I’m finished.” 

Polish title holder 

Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski is the current full-time WBC bridgerweight title holder but is tied to a fight with Badou Jack. The winner of the fight will face Lerena to decide the permanent holder of the bridgerweight belt. 

Rozanski and Jack have until February to settle a fight between them or Lerena could take the belt by default. 

Who would Lerena prefer to fight between the two brawny boxers? “The one that makes the most money, to be honest,” the fighter said candidly. 

“I don’t really care who I fight, it’s all about, at the end of the day, the one that’s most lucrative for me.” 

However, if it came down to it and he had to choose, “[Perhaps] Badou Jack for me. I prefer Badou Jack. He’s a big name, he’s a big prizefighter, so I’d like to fight Jack … but either of them, whichever one wins there,” he said. 

“But they need to sort their things out. If they don’t come to a certain agreement, it’s a problem. 

“[If they don’t sort it out], then I’m immediately elevated and one of them will have to fight me, so hopefully they come to an agreement relatively soon. 

“But that’s out of my control, I’m just keeping my options open.” 

Aiming for the stars 

The bridgerweight division (between 91kg and 102kg) has treated Lerena well since he stepped down from heavyweight after his controversial defeat to Daniel Dubois last December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. 

It was on the same fight card that Tyson Fury defeated Derek Chisora and retained the WBC heavyweight title. 

Although Lerena is tight-lipped about the opponent, he is confident of being on the famed Fury’s fight card again in February when the WBC champion takes on WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. 

“We have a possible big fight offer in February; we’re looking to fight in Saudi Arabia in February, so we have to keep our options open and see what the best thing is for us,” Lerena said. 

“Saudi Arabia. Usyk v Fury. We’re looking to fight on the same card, we can’t say who against yet, but that’s the plan. That’s the pinnacle, that’s the pinnacle of boxing. Saudi Arabia is looking good.” 

There will be four titles on the line when Usyk and Fury meet, but for Lerena, the only thing that matters, when the opportunity comes, is getting in the ring and knocking out his opponent. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Maverick News

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
SA battling to protect precious succulents from blooming illegal trade
Op-eds

SA battling to protect precious succulents from blooming illegal trade
Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine
Maverick News

Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options