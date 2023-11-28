NEWSFLASH
Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage mishap in Rustenburg
Eleven miners were killed and 75 admitted to hospital after an accident at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg operations involving the conveyance cage that takes workers underground and back to the surface. This tragedy is a major setback to the mining sector’s vastly improved safety record.
Implats said the incident occurred just before 5pm on Monday when the conveyance cage was hoisting the miners to the surface after their shift.
“At 16:54, the conveyance unexpectedly started descending. Its rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches,” it said.
So it seems the miners were killed and injured when the cage’s plunge came to a sudden stop.
“This is the darkest day in the history of Implats,” CEO Nico Muller said. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted.”
Investigations into the cause of the tragedy are under way and all mining activities at the Rustenburg facility have been halted.
The tragedy is a massive setback to the improving safety record of South Africa’s mining sector. Mining deaths in South Africa reached a record low of 49 in 2022. DM
This is a developing story and may be updated.
