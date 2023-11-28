Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage mishap in Rustenburg

Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage mishap in Rustenburg
A pedestrian walks along a path adjacent to Impala Platinum’s shaft 9 mine tower in Rustenburg, North West, on 22 April 2020. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
28 Nov 2023
0

Eleven miners were killed and 75 admitted to hospital after an accident at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg operations involving the conveyance cage that takes workers underground and back to the surface. This tragedy is a major setback to the mining sector’s vastly improved safety record.

Implats said the incident occurred just before 5pm on Monday when the conveyance cage was hoisting the miners to the surface after their shift.

“At 16:54, the conveyance unexpectedly started descending. Its rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches,” it said. 

So it seems the miners were killed and injured when the cage’s plunge came to a sudden stop. 

“This is the darkest day in the history of Implats,” CEO Nico Muller said. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted.”

Investigations into the cause of the tragedy are under way and all mining activities at the Rustenburg facility have been halted. 

The tragedy is a massive setback to the improving safety record of South Africa’s mining sector. Mining deaths in South Africa reached a record low of 49 in 2022. DM

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Maverick News

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
Maverick News

Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Boko Haram vs Guptas – judgment reveals extensive network around Cape Town extortion gangs
Maverick News

Boko Haram vs Guptas – judgment reveals extensive network around Cape Town extortion gangs
Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons

TOP READS IN SECTION

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Maverick News

Caught again! Durban tries to hide crappy sea water quality results as holiday season beckons
Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Maverick News

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
ANC veterans in Limpopo accuse provincial leaders of ‘incessant interference’ in candidate list process
Maverick News

ANC veterans in Limpopo accuse provincial leaders of ‘incessant interference’ in candidate list process
‘We were never at Stage 8’ — Ramokgopa dismisses speculation Joburg hit a load shedding record
Maverick News

‘We were never at Stage 8’ — Ramokgopa dismisses speculation Joburg hit a load shedding record

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options