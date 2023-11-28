A pedestrian walks along a path adjacent to Impala Platinum’s shaft 9 mine tower in Rustenburg, North West, on 22 April 2020. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Implats said the incident occurred just before 5pm on Monday when the conveyance cage was hoisting the miners to the surface after their shift.

“At 16:54, the conveyance unexpectedly started descending. Its rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches,” it said.

So it seems the miners were killed and injured when the cage’s plunge came to a sudden stop.

“This is the darkest day in the history of Implats,” CEO Nico Muller said. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted.”

Investigations into the cause of the tragedy are under way and all mining activities at the Rustenburg facility have been halted.

The tragedy is a massive setback to the improving safety record of South Africa’s mining sector. Mining deaths in South Africa reached a record low of 49 in 2022. DM

This is a developing story and may be updated.