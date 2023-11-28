Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Cyber Monday Sales Hit Record $12.4 Billion Even as Savings Dwindle

Cyber Monday Sales Hit Record $12.4 Billion Even as Savings Dwindle
Contract workers deliver packages on Cyber Monday in New York on Nov. 27.
By Bloomberg
28 Nov 2023
0

US shoppers spent $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday, a record result demonstrating the continued resilience of consumers despite dwindling pandemic-era savings and high interest rates.

Spending increased 9.6% from a year ago, making it the biggest online shopping day ever, according to Adobe Inc., which compiles the data. Adobe had earlier adjusted upward its online spending forecast for the day based on stronger-than-expected spending on Black Friday and the popularity of buy-now-pay-later offerings that let shoppers stretch their budgets with credit.

Buy-now-pay-later usage also hit a record high on Cyber Monday, Adobe said, contributing $940 million in online spending, up 42.5% over the previous year. The firm also said consumers used such credit facilities for increasingly large purchases.

“The 2023 holiday shopping season began with a lot of uncertainty, as consumers shifted their spending to services, while dealing with rising costs across different facets of their lives,” said Vivek Pandya, a lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. “The record online spending across Cyber Week however, shows the impact that discounts can have on consumer demand.”

Cyber Monday Spending Hits a Record |

Cyber Week — the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — generated $38 billion overall, up 7.8% from last year. Black Friday topped projections at $9.8 billion, up 7.5% from a year earlier. Thanksgiving spending of $5.6 billion was up 5.5%, Adobe said. So far this season, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27, consumers have spent $109.3 billion online, up 7.3% from 2022.

Top sellers included Hot Wheels, the Xbox Series X gaming console, televisions and small kitchen appliances, according to Adobe, which tracks 1 trillion visits to retail websites and monitors sales of more than 100 million products.

Big sale days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been gradually losing their cachet as shoppers spread their spending over longer periods. Still, with inflation-stung consumers watching their budgets, retailers increasingly count on these events to see what products shoppers are clicking on — then targeting them with bigger discounts as the clock counts down to Christmas.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
Maverick News

Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
After the Bell: SA’s NHI healthcare disaster starts right here
Maverick News

After the Bell: SA’s NHI healthcare disaster starts right here
Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Maverick News

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Banks and National Treasury challenge claims of currency manipulation and market collusion
Maverick News

Banks and National Treasury challenge claims of currency manipulation and market collusion
Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage tragedy in Rustenburg
Maverick News

Implats says 11 miners killed, 75 in hospital after conveyance cage tragedy in Rustenburg

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
Newsdeck

Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Newsdeck

Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Snowstorm kills eight in Ukraine and Moldova, hundreds of towns lose power
Newsdeck

Snowstorm kills eight in Ukraine and Moldova, hundreds of towns lose power

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options