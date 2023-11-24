What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes

Chicken, potatoes, spring onions, garlic, herbs and a dash of smoked paprika. These elements combine to make for a simple and delicious family supper.

For the first time since I acquired my Instant Vortex Plus 5.7 l air fryer, I removed the slatted rack and used the basket as a pot, so to speak. This after having eyed several possible dishes that would fit into it, but then remembered a tip from Louisa Holst’s new South African Air Fryer Cookbook 2 that certain dishes can be cooked in the entire basket, sans the rack. So you’re really using the air fryer basket as just another of your kitchen pots or oven dishes.

The red spring onions were plucked from my garden, where masses of tomatoes and courgettes will soon join the abundant spinach, all of which will be featured in recipes here soon. But for now, three of those perky red spring onions added a little something to this dish.

For an extra bit of smokiness, I also used smoked Kalahari salt, but any salt will do.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

4 large chicken breasts, diced

4 medium potatoes, diced

3 red spring onions, sliced

2 very fat garlic cloves, sliced

4 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp melted butter

4 Tbsp thyme leaves

4 Tbsp oregano leaves

2 tsp smoked paprika

Smoked Kalahari salt

Black pepper

Method

Peel potatoes and bring them to the boil in plenty of salted water. Parboil for 10 minutes. Drain in a colander and run cold water through them. Leave to dry out and cool. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut them into four dice per potato. Set aside.

In a deep bowl, combine the olive oil and melted butter with 2 Tbsp thyme leaves, 2 Tbsp oregano leaves, 1 tsp smoked paprika, and smoked salt and black pepper to taste. Toss the parboiled diced potatoes in this to coat, after checking to ensure that they are perfectly dry. (If not, employ kitchen paper to pat them dry.)

Preheat the air fryer to 200℃, then spoon the coated potatoes in and cook for 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway.

Toss again, and cook for another 10 minutes, shaking halfway (but when pausing to shake, check to see if they are done, in which case, no further cooking is needed). If not yet done, give them another few minutes.

Remove potatoes to a side dish.

Meanwhile, add the remainder of the herb leaves and smoked paprika to the same bowl, add a little more olive oil, and toss the diced chicken in this to coat. Season with black pepper and smoked salt.

Put the chicken and its baste in the air fryer basket and cook for 12 minutes at 200℃, shaking the basket after 7.

Add the potatoes back to the basket, shake, and cook for a minute or two at 150℃ just to heat everything through again.

Sprinkle with grated parsley and serve. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.