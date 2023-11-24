Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world

Steenkamp family spokesperson addresses the media as Oscar Pistorius gets early release, and more from around the world
Rob Mathews, spokesperson for the Steenkamp family, speaks to members of the media at the Atteridgeville Prison where the parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius took place, in Pretoria, South Africa, 24 November 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Nov 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Rob Mathews, spokesperson for the Steenkamp family, speaks to members of the media at the Atteridgeville Prison where the parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius took place, in Pretoria, South Africa, 24 November 2023. The hearing granted Pistorius parole from 05 January 2024. Former paralympic athlete Pistorius is serving a 13 years and five months imprisonment sentence after an appeal court in 2017 found him guilty of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius is eligible for parole after having served half of his sentence. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon participates in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 23 November 2023. The annual parade features floats and giant helium-filled character balloons led down the street by teams of people. EPA-EFE/STEPHANI SPINDEL

A Dallas Cowboys fan poses next to a turkey prior to the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a bite out of a turkey leg after a win over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

A picture taken with a tilt-shift lens shows Miami area homeless people getting free a haircut before entering the Great Thanksgiving Banquet offered by Miami Mission Rescue foundation in Miami, Florida, USA, 23 November 2023. According to the organizers, the Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission and over 130 volunteers are providing traditional Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and hungry of Miami-Dade and Broward County at The Great Thanksgiving Banquet outreach. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Artistic light installations are on display near Liangma river during Chaoyang International Lighting Festival in Beijing, China, 24 November 2023. The 2023 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival kicked off on 18 November 2023. A series of light display will be held from 18 November to 09 December in the Chaoyang district of Beijing. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

People crowd the store to buy discounted products on the eve of the so-called ‘Black Friday’ at a supermarket in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 23 November 2023. Black Friday, which originated in the United States, marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Two women hug each other to take a photo with the Christmas illumination ‘Lucy’ as it is switched on the first time of the year at the ‘Bahnhofstrasse’ downtown street in Zurich, Switzerland, 23 November 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Oslo’s mayor Anne Lindboe (R) and the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councilor Patricia McAllister (L) cut a tree during the felling of this year’s Christmas tree to be sent to London, in Sorkedalen, Oslo, Norway, 24 November 2023. The tradition of sending a Christmas tree to London stretches back to 1947 and was originally a thank you for the British help and support Norway received during the Second World War. EPA-EFE/Cornelius Poppe

People visit the Monument to the Heroic Defenders of Leningrad in the Nazi blockade of 1941-1944 by the Soviet sculptor Mikhail Anikushin, during snowfall on Victory Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, 24 November 2023. The temperatures have reached three degrees Celsius in the second largest city of Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Monkeys pass through Vijay Chowk as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 24 November 2023. Delhi air quality stood at 401 in the morning, which lies in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)

Party leader Dilan Yesilgoz during a VVD faction meeting in The Hague, Netherlands, 23 November 2023. Dutch voters went to the polls on 22 November to elect the members of the House of Representatives and a new prime minister, after Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister, Mark Rutte’s cabinet collapsed in July. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the plant of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk in Chartres, France, 23 November 2023. Novo Nordisk employs over 2,000 persons in this plant that specializes in the fight against diabetes. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment (R) rides in a Warrior Armoured Fighting Vehicle as he takes part in an attack exercise during a visit to the regiment during a visit to the regiment, in the south west of the UK, for the first time following his appointment to the role by King Charles III on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Italian contemporary artist Maurizio Pellegrin attends the preview of his exhibition “Myself And I” at Cà Pesaro Museum on November 23, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

British primatologist Jane Goodall (R) takes a turtle during her visit at La Tahonilla wildlife rehabilitation center in La Laguna, Tenerife island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 24 November 2023. Goodall named a turtle ‘Goja’ on the eve of its release. EPA-EFE/Miguel Barreto

Ever Rene Castro of Cuba celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F41 during the Parapan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, 23 November 2023. EPA-EFE/AILEN DIAZ

Leonor Angelica Espinoza of Peru celebrates after winning the gold medal in women’s para taekwondo -47kg during the Parapan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, 23 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALES

Omara Durand (R) of Cuba competes in the women’s final 100m T12 during the Parapan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, 23 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Supporters of opposition leader Moise Katumbi gather in the streets during a rally in Goma, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 23 November 2023. Katumbi, a millionaire and owner of a football club, launched his bid for the presidency on 20 November, supported by former premier Augustin Matata Ponyo. The election is scheduled for 20 December 2023 where some 44 million registered voters, out of a population of almost 100 million, will cast their votes. EPA-EFE/KESEREKA MOISE

Female Tunisian protesters shout slogans as they take part in a rally organized by the ‘Women’s Revolutionary Movement’ to denounce economic violence against female workers in the agricultural sector, during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in front of the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly in Tunis, Tunisia, 24 November 2023. The protestors demand the improvement of the working conditions of women working in agriculture and the achievement of equality of opportunity and treatment between the sexes in all aspects of agricultural work, the right to organize and strike action, a safe and healthy working environment, as well as the elimination of all forms of economic discrimination and violence in the agricultural sector, improving health services and providing comprehensive health insurance services. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A Romanian Orthodox priest (C), helped by his aid (R), consecrates with holy water a brand new rescue helicopter during the receiving ceremony of five new Black Hawk helicopters at the headquarters of the General Aviation Inspectorate of the Interior Ministry, in Bucharest, Romania, 24 November 2023. The Romanian Interior Ministry received five new Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, manufactured in Poland, designated for the emergency situations management, and another one for traffic management and surveillance, financed by the EU program ‘Vision 2020’. These airships will reinforce the Interior Ministry’s capabilities to tackle terrain reconnaissance, fire interventions, search-and rescue on land and sea, health care assistance and critical patients evacuation. Romania became the 11th country and the 18th customer for Black Hawk helicopters built by the Polish company PZL Mielec, the largest Polish exporter of defense and aerospace equipment. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

An aerial view of Caerphilly on Ice, located at Owain Glyndwr playing field near to the Moat of Caerphilly Castle, on November 23, 2023 in Caerphilly, Wales. The attraction includes Ice Rink, Alpine Ski Bar, Festive food and drink stalls. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco - Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
Maverick News

ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco – Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
In Constantia, a brilliant chef takes us back to his roots
TGIFood

In Constantia, a brilliant chef takes us back to his roots
The winners, the losers, the joy, the tears
TGIFood

The winners, the losers, the joy, the tears
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes
TGIFood

What’s cooking today: One-pot chicken and potatoes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Vernie February – A lifetime spent playing an away match
South Africa

Vernie February – A lifetime spent playing an away match
Tenderpreneur wins R500-million government tender — Acknowledging this year’s contentious movers and shakers
Maverick News

Tenderpreneur wins R500-million government tender — Acknowledging this year’s contentious movers and shakers
‘Impossible Skies’ — a documentation of an unequivocal genius of South African art
South Africa

‘Impossible Skies’ — a documentation of an unequivocal genius of South African art
How to engage with the news without slipping into despair
Maverick Life

How to engage with the news without slipping into despair

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.